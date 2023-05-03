Three Waunakee pitchers combined to throw a two-hit shutout, as the Warriors blanked Stoughton 10-0 in Badger East Conference baseball on Tuesday.

“The Warriors had a good response from their tough past week,” said Micah Thingvold, head coach for Waunakee. “Andy Nordloh got things started on the mound for the Warriors, striking out three over three innings and avoiding any major danger. Jacob Furan added two innings of work striking out two, and Zach King would finish it off with an efficient inning striking out one.”