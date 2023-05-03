Three Waunakee pitchers combined to throw a two-hit shutout, as the Warriors blanked Stoughton 10-0 in Badger East Conference baseball on Tuesday.
“The Warriors had a good response from their tough past week,” said Micah Thingvold, head coach for Waunakee. “Andy Nordloh got things started on the mound for the Warriors, striking out three over three innings and avoiding any major danger. Jacob Furan added two innings of work striking out two, and Zach King would finish it off with an efficient inning striking out one.”
While Waunakee’s hurlers kept the Vikings off balance, the Warriors’ fielding and hitting displays made for a balanced performance.
“The pitching and defense would set the tone for the Warriors tonight, but the bats brought the bang,” said Thingvold.
The Warriors put up three runs in the first inning, as Shea DuCharme got things started with a walk. Jack Shepski drilled a double down the left field line to drive him in. A single by Tate Schmidt and a sacrifice fly by Oliver Lee led to another score, before Danny Cotter’s two-out single plated Schmidt.
In the third frame, Shepski opened with a triple, Schmidt walked and Nordloh followed with a single bringing in Shepski. A hard-hit ball by Lee scored Schmidt, as Cotter’s two-run single to right plated Schmidt and Lee to make it 7-0.
An RBI single by Nordloh in the fourth extended the lead to 8-0. Then came the sixth, where Shepski got hit by a pitch, Nate Bound hit a ball off third base and Nolan Justmann cracked a single to right to load the bases. A sacrifice fly by Lars Swanson made it 9-0, and Cotter smacked a double to right center to score Nolan.
At the plate, it was Shepski and Cotter who starred, Shepski went 3-for-3 with a triple, double and a single and scored four runs. Going 3-for-4, Cotter drove in three runs and had a double.
“Tonight was a great team win,” said Thingvold. “Everyone did a little something to help the team come out on top tonight. A solid win to get the team going for their busy week.”
Waunakee moved to a game over .500 at 6-5 overall with the victory, as the Warriors improved to 5-3 in conference play. They’re off until Tuesday, May 9, when they travel to Monona Grove.