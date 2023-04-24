Barman with the pitch
 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

They never let up.

That was the key to the Waunakee baseball team’s 8-2 Badger East Conference win over Watertown on Tuesday at home, as the Warriors are now 5-3 overall and 3-1 in league play.