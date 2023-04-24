They never let up.
That was the key to the Waunakee baseball team’s 8-2 Badger East Conference win over Watertown on Tuesday at home, as the Warriors are now 5-3 overall and 3-1 in league play.
“The Warriors constant pressure proved to be too much for Watertown on this day,” said Micah Thingvold, head coach for Waunakee. “We started the game off with our first five batters finding their way on base, this gave us a 2-0 lead after the first.”
After the Goslings trimmed the deficit to 2-1 in the top of the second, the Warriors loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning, pushing one run across.
“Having the bases loaded in the first and second you hope to score more than three, but Watertown did a nice job of avoiding major damage,” said Thingvold.
Eventually, though, all that playing with fire caught up to the Goslings. In the bottom of the third, a leadoff single and a perfectly placed bunt moved a runner in scoring position. Jack Shepski deliver, smacking a run-scoring double to make it 4-1.
After scoreless fourth and fifth innings, Waunakee went back to work in the sixth, after Watertown had pulled closer in the Goslings half of the inning.
“Nate Bound worked out of a jam with minimal damage, but Watertown was able to tighten the score to 4-2 going into the bottom of the sixth,” said Thingvold. “The Warriors top of the order gave us some breathing room. Jack Shepski led off with a great 10-pitch at-bat resulting in a single. Tate Schmidt got hit by a pitch. Andy Nordloh showed great patience earning a walk that loaded the bases with no outs. Danny Cotter had a two-strike single to left that would score Jack and Tate. Oliver Lee followed up with a single just clearing the short stop that loaded the bases. Brady Barman drove in Andy and Danny on a double to right center, pushing the score to 8-2.”
Bound closed the door in the top of the seventh, preserving the victory.
“The Warriors had a lot of good approaches today,” said Thingvold. “Many guys spent much of their day on the basepaths. The constant pressure proved to be too much for Watertown today. The defense and pitching did a great job making plays when they needed to stop any momentum Watertown was trying to create. Overall, it was a solid game from the Warriors.”
Watertown 5, Waunakee 1
The Goslings turned the tables on the Warriors on Friday at Watertown.
“This is a game that shows how important it is to be on the top of all aspects of your game,” said Thingvold. “We have been doing a great job of capitalizing on the other teams mistakes today Watertown did a better job of that than us. Some untimely walks and errors by the Warriors was the difference today.”
An error in the first gave the Goslings a run in the first inning. Two walks led to two more for Watertown in the third. A couple of dribblers helped the Goslings plate two more in the fourth, as the Warriors tried to rally in the fifth, loading the bases. They plated one run but left the bases loaded, leaving the final 5-1.
“That would end up being the final. Today’s game came down to who was more generous and unfortunately the Warriors decided to help out their opponent more than they helped us today,” said Thingvold.
Waunakee 12, Sauk Prairie 0
They had their four-game winning streak snapped. Maybe it’s time to start a new one, after Waunakee slammed Sauk Prairie on the road on Monday, April 24.
The Warriors are now 5-3 overall and 4-1 in the Badger East.
“The Warriors showed an awesome ability to bounce back,” said Micah Thingvold, head coach for the Warriors. “The team brought great energy and intensity to the game tonight. They were dialed in from the beginning and the result showed that.”
Tate Schmidt’s one-out triple down the right field line got Waunakee started, as Andy Nordloh doubled to left center to drive him in to go up 1-0.
“Some great starting pitching from Oliver Lee would eliminate any threat from Sauk Prairie in the early innings,” said Thingvold. “In the fourth the Warriors would blow the game open with patience at the plate, solid base running, and a few hard-hit balls.”
Exploding for 11 runs in the fourth inning, the Warriors won going away, as 12 straight batters found their way on base. The game ended in five innings.
“Jacob Furan would come in and finish the job on the mound for the Warriors,” said Thingvold. “The Warriors capitalized on the mistakes of Sauk Prairie and forced the Eagles to play faster than they were comfortable. A strong start to a week filled in conference action.”