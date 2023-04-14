They were in a giving mood.
Ultimately, though, the Waunakee baseball team took an 8-6 win away from Baraboo on the road on Thursday at Mary Rountree Evans Field.
“Even though we made some mistakes tonight, we found a way to keep responding,” said Micah Thingvold, head coach for the Warriors.
After starting the season 0-2, Waunakee has a two-game winning streak going. The errors piled up for both teams, as Baraboo and Waunakee combined for 11 miscues in the field.
Waunakee fell behind early 2-0, but the Warriors bounced back.
“Handing over a couple of runs, one both in the first and second isn’t an ideal start but scoring two with two outs in the third is a great response, highlighted by a double by Andy Nordloh,” said Thingvold. “Zach King gave us the lead in the fifth by crushing a double, stealing third and scoring on the throw. The guys are starting to show off their athleticism as exhibited by Zach here. We extended the lead in the sixth to 5-2, capitalizing on some mistakes by Baraboo.”
However, up 5-2, the Warriors helped Baraboo get back in the game.
“We returned the favor in the bottom half, making several miscues, but Baraboo made a base running blunder that helped us get out of the inning with a tie score of 5-5,” said Thingvold.
A three-run seventh inning gave Waunakee the lead for good, although things got a little dicey in Baraboo’s last at-bat.
“Some solid approaches at the dish in the top of the seventh helped the Warriors take the lead,” said Thingvold. “Tate Schmidt set the tone in the inning leading off with a double, followed by walks for Andy Nordloh, and Danny Cotter. Some good base running and hard-hit balls paced a three run seventh. The Warriors had a shaky start to the bottom half of the seventh, but Jacob Furan was able to settle in and get the three outs needed just in time.”
King had two hits for Waunakee, as Schmidt and Nordloh scored two runs apiece. Nordloh, Schmidt and King all had doubles.
On the hill, Oliver Lee got through five and two-thirds innings. Only one of the five runs he allowed was earned, as Lee struck out five and walked three. Furan tossed an inning and a third, giving up one run on two hits, while fanning two batters and walking one.
It was an ugly win, but Waunakee will take it.
“It doesn’t always have to be pretty,” said Thingvold. “This squad has been challenged mentally over and over this week. As the week has gone on, they have continually responded in a positive manner. Great work by this team to stick with it and get to 2-0 in conference. A lot of guys showed improvement in this game. Obviously, there are some things we need to clean up but our mental approach, energy, and intensity is improving. If this team continues to compete there is nothing but great things ahead of them.”