They’re getting a reputation for being the cardiac kids.
On a roll with four consecutive wins, the Waunakee baseball team (9-5 overall, 6-3 in Badger East Conference play) has won three of them by one run, with some coming in dramatic fashion. Nobody’s been more clutch than Andy Nordloh.
Waunakee 7, Reedsburg 6
Playing the Beavers at home, the Warriors won on a walk-off, two-run homer by Nordloh.
“This was a big step for this team,” said Micah Thingvold, head coach for the Warriors. “They never gave in. They kept battling and putting pressure on Reedsburg. It was great to see this group come out on top of a close game.”
Thingvold wondered going into the game if the Warriors had learned any lessons from tough losses the previous week. They passed the test against Reedsburg, who scored a run in the third to go up 1-0.
“Shea DuCharme would respond in a big way in the bottom of the third driving a ball over the right field fence,” said Thingvold.
With the score 1-1 after three innings, Waunakee grabbed the lead, as Nordloh doubled and Danny Cotter hit a hard single up the middle to score him. On the play, Cotter moved to second and Brady Barman drove him.
However, Reedsburg put five runs on the board in the top of the fifth, but in the bottom of the inning, DuCharme led off with a single, Jack Shepski walked and Tate Schmidt drove in DuCharme, with Shepski advancing to third. Shepski scored on a balk, pulling Waunakee to within 6-5.
“Dominic Malich came in and helped the Warriors limit the Reedsburg bats. His inning and a third was big for the squad today,” said Thingvold. “He managed to give the bats enough time to come back.”
Nordloh held Reedsburg scoreless in the seventh, setting the stage for Waunakee’s rally. Schmidt’s infield single kicked it off, and Nordloh slammed a 1-1 pitch over the left the field fence.
Waunakee 4, Onalaska 3
Hosting a quad on Saturday, the Warriors kept the momentum going, even after Onalaska jumped on top early with a three-run homer.
The pitchers took over from there.
“Dominic Malich has been solid for the Warriors this year,” said Thingvold. “Today, he did everything he could to limit Onalaska chances and give the Warriors a chance to come back. He threw six solid innings, striking out eight.”
In the bottom of the fifth, the Warriors finally broke through, as Nordloh followed a Schmidt single with his second home run in as many games, trimming the deficit to 3-2.
“Nate Bound would follow Dom’s lead on the mound and allowed the Warriors a chance to continue the comeback in the bottom of the seventh,” said Thingvold. “A great at bat from Ethan Hansen would result in a long ball over the left field fence. This at bat to lead off the inning was huge for the Warriors.”
Schmidt reached base with two outs on a dropped third strike and eventually stole second.
“Andy Nordloh came up again with a chance to be a hero,” said Thingvold. “A nine pitch at bat would result in a hard line drive to left field. Tate outran the relay for another Andy Nordloh walk-off, his second in as many games. These guys must really like to play close games. I’m not so sure the fans are going to be able to handle too many more of these types of games. It is great to see them fight and figure out a way to come out on top.”
Waunakee 6, Eau Claire Memorial 5
Another thrilling capped the action on Saturday, as the Warriors squeezed past the Old Abes.
“Oliver Lee looked sharp on the mound this game,” said Thingvold. “He threw multiple pitches for strikes and had the Eau Claire Memorial hitters off balance all day. He would strike out five in his five innings of work.”
Singles by Lee and Cotter put runners on first and second in the second inning, with Caden Stewart bunting them over. Hansen walked to load the bases, with DuCharme clearing the bases with a double to make it 3-0. Nordloh cracked a solo home run in the bottom of the third – make that three dingers in three games for the Waunakee slugger.
In the fourth, Cotter led off with a bunt single, and some solid base running got him to third with two outs. Hansen drove him in with a hard single to left, making it 5-0.
However, Eau Claire made it interesting, plating four runs in the sixth inning. Bound stopped the bleeding, but the Old Abes tied it in the top of the seventh.
“Ethan would continue his great senior day with a hard single to left to lead off the inning. Shea would bunt him over and then Ethan would advance to third on a wild pitch, Jack Shepski, who hit the ball hard all day, would finally get something to show for his efforts,” said Thingvold. “A hard hit ball to center fielder would be enough to score Ethan Hansen for a third walk-off win in three games. It is great to see this team coming together every day they are going to battle together. They do it as an entire group each and every day, it is great to see them growing. This week capped off a great week of baseball going 4-0.”
Waunakee 10, Stoughton 0
Three Waunakee pitchers combined to throw a two-hit shutout, as the Warriors blanked Stoughton in Badger East Conference baseball on Tuesday.
“The Warriors had a good response from their tough past week,” said Micah Thingvold, head coach for Waunakee. “Andy Nordloh got things started on the mound for the Warriors, striking out three over three innings and avoiding any major danger. Jacob Furan added two innings of work striking out two, and Zach King would finish it off with an efficient inning striking out one.”
While Waunakee’s hurlers kept the Vikings off balance, the Warriors’ fielding and hitting displays made for a balanced performance.
“The pitching and defense would set the tone for the Warriors tonight, but the bats brought the bang,” said Thingvold.
The Warriors put up three runs in the first inning, as Shea DuCharme got things started with a walk. Jack Shepski drilled a double down the left field line to drive him in. A single by Tate Schmidt and a sacrifice fly by Oliver Lee led to another score, before Danny Cotter’s two-out single plated Schmidt.
In the third frame, Shepski opened with a triple, Schmidt walked and Nordloh followed with a single bringing in Shepski. A hard-hit ball by Lee scored Schmidt, as Cotter’s two-run single to right plated Schmidt and Lee to make it 7-0.
An RBI single by Nordloh in the fourth extended the lead to 8-0. Then came the sixth, where Shepski got hit by a pitch, Nate Bound hit a ball off third base and Nolan Justmann cracked a single to right to load the bases. A sacrifice fly by Lars Swanson made it 9-0, and Cotter smacked a double to right center to score Nolan.
At the plate, it was Shepski and Cotter who starred, Shepski went 3-for-3 with a triple, double and a single and scored four runs. Going 3-for-4, Cotter drove in three runs and had a double.
“Tonight was a great team win,” said Thingvold. “Everyone did a little something to help the team come out on top tonight. A solid win to get the team going for their busy week.”
Waunakee moved to a game over .500 at 6-5 overall with the victory, as the Warriors improved to 5-3 in conference play. They’re off until Tuesday, May 9, when they travel to Monona Grove.