Bowling plindblad plindblad Author email Nov 18, 2022 53 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nov. 16Waunakee Belles LeagueHigh team game: Timeless 655High team series: Timeless 1832Individual high series: Melanie Suchla 543; Karla Meinholz 486; MaryAnn Sveum 480; Darla Marshman 473; Jill Olson 458; Char Hellenbrand 453. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Waunakee board of education votes 5-2 to adopt equity statement Long-awaited Village on Main apartments in Waunakee now leasing Waunakee girls' swimmers break two school records at state 3 things to do in Waunakee this weekend Waunakee school referendums pass, pool fails Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin