It was showtime for Demarion Burch.
And when Milwaukee Hamilton shut the backdoor, the Wildcats rallied for an exciting 73-67 win over Waunakee on Saturday in a WIAA Division 1 regional final tilt, with Burch going off for 42 points.
Pat Bell, head coach for Hamilton, explained how the Wildcats came back from a 40-27 halftime deficit to edge the Warriors and win a regional championship, as they outscored Waunakee 46-27 in the second half.
“Just more attention to detail defensively,” said Bell. “Waunakee does a good job with their offensive sets and backdoor cuts. Defensively, we needed to get our timing down and play together.”
The Warriors, the champions of the Badger East Conference, finish the season 21-5. Meanwhile, Hamilton improves to 20-6.
Seeded sixth, Hamilton advances to sectional play, where the Wildcats take on Middleton in the semifinals. The Cardinals, seeded No. 2, downed Maison Memorial 53-38 on Saturday to advance as regional champions.
Waunakee played efficiently offensively in the first half, opening the game on an 11-2 run. The Warriors went up 24-10 as Shea DuCharme sliced through the lane and sank a floater at the 9:12 mark. Keaton Frisch scored on a backdoor layup with 5:10 to go until halftime to push the lead to 32-18. His offensive putback late in the half made it 36-20.
Hamilton’s defensive intensity picked up in the second half, as the Wildcats chipped away at the deficit, taking their first lead on a 3-pointer with just over two minutes to go.
In the final 39 seconds, Hamilton went 8-for-8 from the free throw line to get the victory. Jake Bova’s layup with 12 seconds remaining cut the Hamilton lead to 69-67, but that was as close as Waunakee would get late.
Frisch paced Waunakee with 22 points. His baseline dunk with 6:29 left in the game gave the Warriors a 54-50 advantage. Bova finished with 20 points for the Warriors.
But the night belonged to Burch, who had 19 points in the first half to keep Hamilton in the game.
“And he’s done it when it’s mattered the most,” said Bell. “He’s had an amazing last two games, but the best part is, he’s a great teammate, along with being a great scorer.”
