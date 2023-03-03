The missed free throws didn’t matter. Neither did the turnovers that plagued them.
Putting all their faith getting defensive stops, the Waunakee boys’ basketball team escaped with a 54-53 win over Oconomowoc on Friday in the opening round of WIAA Division 1 regionals play.
Keaton Frisch was in the middle of all the chaos of the game’s last 11.7 seconds.
“I felt I had to do something defensively to get the ball back,” said Frisch, who led the Warriors in scoring with 14 points. “We had to make a stop to get the win.”
First, he stole an inbounds play on the defensive end. Then, he had a chance to help salt the game away but missed two free throws. Frisch made up for it, though, flying in to block an attempted layup by the Raccoons’ Logan Arndt with 1.2 seconds remaining that helped salvage the victory.
Oconomowoc had one last chance, but Arndt missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
“Offensively, we just couldn’t get much going,” said Frisch. “We had to play defense and get the rebounds to get the job done.”
Waunakee, now 21-4 overall, moves on to play Milwaukee Hamilton (19-6) at home on Saturday at 7 p.m. Watch out for Hamilton’s leading scorer Demarion Burch, who pours in 25.7 points per game, according to Wissports.net. Simeon Murchison is Hamilton’s leading rebounder, hauling in 11.2 boards per game, while Tyree Griggs dishes out 5.1 assists per game.
Out of the Milwaukee City Conference, Hamilton defeated West Allis Hale 77-68 on Friday to advance to play Waunakee.
Against the Raccoons, the Warriors trailed at the half 29-25, but they went on a 9-0 run coming out of the locker room to go up 34-29. It was nip-and-tuck the rest of the way, with Jake Bova driving to the hoop for a layup and a three-point play with 3:03 to go that put Waunakee ahead 49-47.
Bova said he saw Frisch clear out, put the ball on the floor and took it to the hole. Kaden MacKenzie drilled a key trey with 2:12 left to break a 49-49 tie. The Warriors had the ball with just over a minute to go, but a turnover in the backcourt gave the ball back to Oconomowoc.
At the 1:04 mark, Arndt drove from the wing and crashed into a Waunakee defender. Arndt was called for a charge, and Bova hit two free throws to make it 54-49.
Arndt wasn’t through, as he knocked down a 3-pointer from the top of the key to cut the deficit to two points. Bova then got called for a charge as Waunakee tried to break Oconomowoc’s full-court pressure defense.
Arndt made one of two free throws to make it a one-point game. A Waunakee turnover on an inbounds pass gave the ball back to the Raccoons. Arndt scored on a driving layup, but it was wiped off because Oconomowoc had called a timeout. Frisch’s defensive heroics saved the day for Waunakee.
“Those were big momentum plays for us,” said Bova.
It’s been an amazing turnaround for the Warriors after a 2-3 start to the 2022-23 season. They’ve won 20 of their last 21 games.
What’s been the key?
“Just trusting our offense,” said Bova. “Trusting each other, trusting the coaching staff.”