Lenzendorf goes inside
Waunakee’s Garett Lenzendorf goes inside to try to score in the Warriors’ 54-53 WIAA Division 1 regional win over Oconomowoc on Friday in the Fieldhouse.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

The missed free throws didn’t matter. Neither did the turnovers that plagued them.

Putting all their faith getting defensive stops, the Waunakee boys’ basketball team escaped with a 54-53 win over Oconomowoc on Friday in the opening round of WIAA Division 1 regionals play.