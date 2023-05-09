Boys basketball: MacKenzie not renewed as head coach Peter Lindblad Peter Lindblad Author email May 9, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dana MacKenzie is out as head boys’ basketball coach at Waunakee, according to reports.His contract was non-renewed at a Waunakee School Board meeting on Monday night, after 20 years as the Warriors’ head coach. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Peter Lindblad Author email Follow Peter Lindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Waunakee native selected as Miss Wisconsin-USA 'The Sound of Music' set for three performances in Waunakee May 4-6 Waunakee man receives nine months jail OWI-3, with weapons charge dropped Waunakee High School musicians qualify, perform in State Solo/Ensemble event Waunakee panels to consider industrial park expansion TID Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!