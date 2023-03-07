They hung on for one win. The next night, Demarion Burch was too much.
As a result, the Waunakee boys’ basketball team was bounced from the postseason, ending up just short of winning a regional championship. Here’s how it played out:
Milwaukee Hamilton 73, Waunakee 67
It was showtime for Burch.
And when Milwaukee Hamilton shut the backdoor, the Wildcats rallied for an exciting 73-67 win over Waunakee on Saturday in a WIAA Division 1 regional final tilt, with Burch going off for 42 points.
Pat Bell, head coach for Hamilton, explained how the Wildcats came back from a 40-27 halftime deficit to edge the Warriors and win a regional championship, as they outscored Waunakee 46-27 in the second half.
“Just more attention to detail defensively,” said Bell. “Waunakee does a good job with their offensive sets and backdoor cuts. Defensively, we needed to get our timing down and play together.”
The Warriors, champions of the Badger East Conference, finish the season 21-5. Meanwhile, Hamilton improves to 20-6.
Seeded sixth, Hamilton advances to sectional play, where the Wildcats take on Middleton in the semifinals on Thursday, March 9. Seeded No. 2, the Cardinals downed Madison Memorial 53-38 on Saturday to advance as regional champions.
Waunakee played efficiently offensively in the first half, opening the game on an 11-2 run. The Warriors went up 24-10 as Shea DuCharme sliced through the lane and sank a floater at the 9:12 mark. Keaton Frisch scored on a backdoor layup with 5:10 to go until halftime to push the lead to 32-18. His offensive putback late in the half made it 36-20.
“I think we surprised them them a little in the beginning, with all the backdoors and how aggressive we were playing at the rim and not backing down,” said Dana MacKenzie, head coach for Waunakee. “But we saw enough on film to know that’s happened to them before. They’re so big, so physical and so talented. I don’t know if anybody’s ever scored 42 on us.”
Hamilton’s defensive intensity picked up in the second half, as the Wildcats chipped away at the deficit, taking their first lead on a 3-pointer with just over two minutes to go.
In the final 39 seconds, Hamilton went 8-for-8 from the free throw line to get the victory. Jake Bova’s layup with 12 seconds remaining cut the Hamilton lead to 69-67, but that was as close as Waunakee would get late.
Frisch paced Waunakee with 22 points. His baseline dunk with 6:29 left in the game gave the Warriors a 54-50 advantage. Bova finished with 20 points for the Warriors.
But the night belonged to Burch, who had 19 points in the first half to keep Hamilton in the game and poured in 44 the night before in a regional win over West Allis Hale.
“And he’s done it when it’s mattered the most,” said Bell. “He’s had an amazing last two games, but the best part is, he’s a great teammate, along with being a great scorer.”
MacKenzie figures the game came down to who made plays at the end.
“It was one of those things where everything they put up was going in,” said MacKenzie. “We missed a couple of 3s late that we usually make. We missed a few layups that we normally make. I thought we played well. The kids fought hard. You just have to tip your hat to Hamilton for outscoring us.”
Waunakee 54, Oconomowoc 53
The missed free throws didn’t matter. Neither did the turnovers that plagued them.
Putting all their faith getting defensive stops, the Waunakee boys’ basketball team escaped with a one-point win over Oconomowoc on Friday in the opening round of WIAA Division 1 regionals play.
“Yeah, that felt like a typical March game, where you’ve just got to survive,” said MacKenzie. “We missed some free throws. We had a few turnovers late, but a win is still a win, especially against them. They play in a good league, and they got hot late in the season. They were playing really well at this stage of the season.”
Oconomowoc entered the game riding a four-game winning streak.
Keaton Frisch was in the middle of all the chaos of the game’s last 11.7 seconds.
“I felt I had to do something defensively to get the ball back,” said Frisch, who led the Warriors in scoring with 14 points. “We had to make a stop to get the win.”
First, he stole an inbounds play on the defensive end. Then, he had a chance to help salt the game away but missed two free throws. Frisch made up for it, though, flying in to block an attempted layup by the Raccoons’ Logan Arndt with 1.2 seconds remaining that helped salvage the victory.
Oconomowoc had one last chance, but Arndt missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
“Offensively, we just couldn’t get much going,” said Frisch. “We had to play defense and get the rebounds to get the job done.”
Waunakee, now 21-4 overall, moved on to play Milwaukee Hamilton (19-6) at home on Saturday. Out of the Milwaukee City Conference, Hamilton defeated West Allis Hale 77-68 on Friday to advance to play Waunakee.
Against the Raccoons, the Warriors trailed at the half 29-25, but they went on a 9-0 run coming out of the locker room to go up 34-29. It was nip-and-tuck the rest of the way, with Jake Bova driving to the hoop for a layup and a three-point play with 3:03 to go that put Waunakee ahead 49-47.
Bova said he saw Frisch clear out, put the ball on the floor and took it to the hole. Kaden MacKenzie drilled a key trey with 2:12 left to break a 49-49 tie. The Warriors had the ball with just over a minute to go, but a turnover in the backcourt gave the ball back to Oconomowoc.
At the 1:04 mark, Arndt drove from the wing and crashed into a Waunakee defender. Arndt was called for a charge, and Bova hit two free throws to make it 54-49.
Arndt wasn’t through, as he knocked down a 3-pointer from the top of the key to cut the deficit to two points. Bova then got called for a charge as Waunakee tried to break Oconomowoc’s full-court pressure defense.
Arndt made one of two free throws to make it a one-point game. A Waunakee turnover on an inbounds pass gave the ball back to the Raccoons. Arndt scored on a driving layup, but it was wiped off because Oconomowoc had called a timeout. Frisch’s defensive heroics saved the day for Waunakee.
“Those were big momentum plays for us,” said Bova.
It was a grind for Waunakee to get past the Raccoons.
“I think you have to look back to early January to see the last time we scored in the 50s,” said MacKenzie. “They’re big and physical, and we matched it. We made a few shots at the end, and we had a few stops at the end.”
It’s been an amazing turnaround for the Warriors after a 2-3 start to the 2022-23 season. They’ve won 20 of their last 21 games.
What’s been the key?
“Just trusting our offense,” said Bova. “Trusting each other, trusting the coaching staff.”