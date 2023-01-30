What a turnaround.
After starting the season 2-3, the Waunakee boys’ basketball team has won 11 of its last 12 games, including an 81-65 Badger East Conference win at home Friday, Jan. 27, over Monona Grove.
It was the Warriors’ fourth consecutive win, as they’ve put themselves in position to win the regular-season conference title with a 7-0 Badger East record so far. They have a game and a half lead over DeForest.
There’s just one part of the game they need to fix.
“Overall, we played really well (against Monona Grove),” said Dana MacKenzie, head coach of the Warriors, now 12-4 overall. “We’re just trying to limit our turnovers, but the guys are playing together, and we’ve seen improvement. They’re hungry and want to play for each other.”
The Silver Eagles’ defense played a role in forcing some of the turnovers. Others were unforced.
“It’s always a little bit of the defense, but it’s just turnovers coming from overuse of the dribble, not good ball movement or individual plays that don’t go well,” said MacKenzie. “We tell the guys that we’re playing well, but just think how good we can be when we make these corrections?”
Against Monona Grove (12-5 overall, 4-4 in Badger East Conference play), Devin Johnson and Eli Selk led the way with 18 points apiece, as Johnson went 3-for-6 from 3-point range and Selk knocked down two 3s. Jake Bova finished with 15 points, as Kaden MacKenzie added nine, Keaton Frisch totaled eight and Shea DuCharme chipped in with five.
So, what’s made the biggest difference for the Warriors?
“I think we had a tough start, with our schedule, but the energy and effort lately has really improved,” said Coach MacKenzie. “It’s been nothing too surprising. We have a young team, with solid starters from three different classes for the first time. It takes time to play together. We’d been playing together in the offseason and in practice, but when the season starts, there’s something about not playing together … it just takes a minute.”
MacKenzie said another reason for the team's success is the play in practice of the scout team. He said they've worked hard and really pushed the rotational guys.
Slated to play at Fort Atkinson on Tuesday, Jan. 31, the Warriors host Milton on Friday, Feb. 3, before traveling to Watertown on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Tribute to Skitch
At Friday's game, there was a tribute to Dana MacKenzie's father, Skitch MacKenzie, who recently passed away. Skitch had been a big supporter of high school basketball in Waunakee and around the state. A moment of silence was held to remember Skitch and some readings were made in tribute. Also, there was a hat placed on a chair at the end of the court in remembrance of Skitch. MacKenzie said his dad attended every game and wanted to thank family, friends and former players who reached out and helped with Friday's tribute.