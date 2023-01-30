Trapped!
Waunakee’s Keaton Frisch, Owen Elliott (5) and Devin Johnson trap DeForest’s Alex Van Ooyen in the Warriors’ win over the rival Norskies earlier this season. The Warriors currently sit atop the Badger East Conference at 7-0 in league play, with DeForest in second place.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

What a turnaround.

After starting the season 2-3, the Waunakee boys’ basketball team has won 11 of its last 12 games, including an 81-65 Badger East Conference win at home Friday, Jan. 27, over Monona Grove.