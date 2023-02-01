Boys Basketball Boys basketball: Warriors cruise past Fort plindblad plindblad Author email Feb 1, 2023 45 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Senior guard Shea DuCharme scored 16 points and conference-leading Waunakee raced out to a 17-2 lead en route to beating host Fort Atkinson 65-43 in Badger East boys basketball on Tuesday.The Warriors (13-4, 8-0 in conference), who hit four 3-pointers in each half and have won five straight games, also got 11 points from Keaton Frisch and nine from Eli Selk.Eli Cosson and Owen Geiger scored nine apiece for Fort (6-9, 2-7) and Jack Opperman chipped in eight.Fort travels to face Beaver Dam on Friday.WAUNAKEE 65, FORT ATKINSON 43Waunakee 36 29 -- 65Fort Atkinson 16 27 -- 43Waunakee (fg fta-ftm pts) -- DuCharme 6 3-4 16, Frisch 4 3-5 11, Bova 3 0-0 7, Elliott 2 0-0 6, Bassett 0 1-2 1, Lenzendorf 0 0-2 0, Selk 3 1-2 9, MacKenzie 1 6-10 8, Johnson 2 0-0 6, Lavold 0 1-2 1. Totals 21 15-27 65.Fort Atkinson -- Cosson 3 3-4 9, Geiger 4 0-0 9, Kucken 0 2-2 2, Hartwig 2 0-0 6, Dempsey 1 0-1 2, Hintz 1 0-0 3, Opperman 4 0-0 8, Kammer 1 2-2 4. Totals 16 7-9 43.3-point goals -- WA (Johnson 2, Selk 2, Elliott 2, DuCharme 1, Bova 1) 8; FA (Hartwig 2, Cosson 1) 3.Total fouls -- WA 13, FA 20.Fouled out -- WA: Frisch. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Town of Westport chair reported dead Waunakee Police investigation leads to fraud charges Red and White Wine Bar owners Mike and Kari Heller hosting Feb. 11 gala in Waunakee to fund cardiology research Wisconsin Builders Associations names Waunakee man 'builder of the year' Madison man accused of stealing $18,000 mower from Waunakee business Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Madison Newspapers Bulletin