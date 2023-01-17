Frisch on defense
Keaton Frisch (2) defends against DeForest’s Brody Hartig on the fast break in the Waunakee boys’ basketball team’s win over the rival Norskies at home in the Fieldhouse.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

The Fieldhouse was rocking, and so was the Waunakee boys’ basketball team, as the Warriors staved off DeForest for a 58-55 win on Tuesday, Jan. 10, over their Badger East Conference rivals.

Keaton Frisch had a huge game for Waunakee, scoring a game-high 25 points. The Warriors led 32-26 at halftime, but DeForest kept chipping away in the second half until the Norskies tied it with about two minutes remaining. Waunakee was able to force a couple of turnovers down the stretch to preserve the victory.