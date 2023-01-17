The Fieldhouse was rocking, and so was the Waunakee boys’ basketball team, as the Warriors staved off DeForest for a 58-55 win on Tuesday, Jan. 10, over their Badger East Conference rivals.
Keaton Frisch had a huge game for Waunakee, scoring a game-high 25 points. The Warriors led 32-26 at halftime, but DeForest kept chipping away in the second half until the Norskies tied it with about two minutes remaining. Waunakee was able to force a couple of turnovers down the stretch to preserve the victory.
Devin Johnson made an impact, too, for the Warriors, finishing with 12 points.
The Warriors traveled to La Crosse to take part in the Midwest Players Classic on Friday and Saturday, playing on Jan. 13 and 14 at the La Crosse Center. They opened with a 72-43 loss to Onalaska on Friday.
It was a rough offensive outing for Waunakee, as Frisch paced the Warriors with 11 points. He was the only Warrior to score in double figures. Eli Selk had eight points and Jake Bova finished with seven.
Onalaska (8-3 overall) led 38-26 at the half. The Hilltoppers kept the foot on the gas in the second half, outscoring the Warriors 34-17.
Waunakee quickly got back on track, turning around the next day to knock off St. Cloud Tech 68-59.
After taking a six-point lead into the lockerroom at halftime, the Warriors held off St. Cloud Tech in the second half to get the win.
Three Warriors scored in double figures, with Bova and Selk pacing the team with 15 points apiece. Frisch finished with 14, as Waunakee connected on 10 3-pointers.
Now 9-4 overall, the Warriors are 5-0 in Badger East Conference play. They’ve won seven out of their last eight games.