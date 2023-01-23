He drove the lane, came to a jump stop, made a shot fake and scored with five seconds left in the second overtime session. That was the key play in the Waunakee boys’ basketball team’s 73-69 double-overtime win over Edgewood in the Badger Challenge at Mount Horeb on Saturday, Jan. 21.
It was a battle between the top two seeded teams in the Badger Conference, with the Warriors now 10-04 overall and 5-0 in the Badger East. Residing in the Badger West, Edgewood is 9-5 overall and 5-2 in conference play.
It was close the whole way, with Waunakee trailing 31-26 at the half. The Warriors made adjustments at intermission.
“The first half, we gave up a lot of transition points off turnovers and quick shots,” said MacKenzie. “We just talked about being more patient offensively, so they couldn’t get those turnovers. It was just two good teams playing in a pretty fun atmosphere.”
Waunakee stayed in the fight, outscoring the Crusasders 31-26 in the second half to force the game to overtime, where they each had opportunities to win.
“Both teams just made plays,” said MacKenzie. “Neither team was great from the free throw line. Both teams had chances to put the game away and didn’t.”
In the second overtime, Bova made the key play down the stretch. Waunakee held the ball for a good shot for almost the last 45 seconds to set things up. After Bova scored, Edgewood hit a shot from three-quarters length of the court. However, the Crusader player was called for double dribble, wiping the score off the board.
Before that, Keaton Frisch tied the game at 69, scoring on a three-point play on an offensive putback. He was fouled on the play with 1:43 left.
Keaton Frisch led the Warriors with 21 points, while Bova finished with 16, Devin Johnson had 15 and Kaden MacKenzie totaled 13.