Devin Johnson, a senior, was one of three Waunakee players to receive All-Badger East Conference honorable mention recently. Johnson helped the Badger East champion Warriors go 21-5 overall and 14-0 in conference play in 2022-23.
They had just suffered two blowout losses at Madison College’s 60Eight Tournament.
Sitting at 2-3, the Waunakee boys’ basketball team was at a crossroads in its 2022-23 season. The Warriors could have gone belly up. Instead, Waunakee turned it all around, going undefeated in Badger East play to win a conference championship.
Although the season didn’t end the way they wanted, as Milwaukee Hamilton knocked them out of the playoffs, the Warriors can look back on how it unfolded and take pride in their accomplishments.
“It’s always disappointing to lose,” said Waunakee head coach Dana MacKenzie, following the Hamilton defeat in a WIAA regional final. “Everybody knows how we started, but we won 19 of our last 21 games. I told the kids in the lockerroom that not a lot of teams win 20 games, and we’ve had only four teams go undefeated in conference.”
With a 21-5 overall record, the Warriors exceeded expectations in 2022-23, as they had to replace some key personnel from the previous season’s team but ended up finishing the Badger East slate 14-0. They capped off the conference campaign by topping Stoughton 73-61 in the Badger East championship game.
MacKenzie was amazed at this year’s team’s growth.
“This team may have surprised me the most,” said MacKenzie. “I’ve never had a team improve this much. They really learned how to play together to achieve their goals. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Waunakee had a chance to move on in the postseason. The Warriors led Hamilton 40-27 at the half on Saturday, March 4. They were seeded third in their sectional, so they hosted Hamilton, who mounted a furious second half rally to beat Waunakee behind Demarion Burch’s 42-point night.
Two big wins over Stoughton, who finished the season 19-8, were among the highlights for the Warriors, who placed two players – Keaton Frisch and Jake Bova – on the All-Badger East Conference First Team. Frisch was a unanimous selection. Three other Waunakee players received honorable mention, including Devin Johnson, Shea DuCharme and Eli Selk.
Balanced scoring, a rugged defense and how the Warriors shared the ball all became factors in how they turned around their season. A lot of players took turns leading the Warriors in scoring from night to night.
The future looks bright for Waunakee, considering both Bova and Frisch are only juniors. DuCharme and Johnson are seniors and will be gone, but Selk is just a sophomore. So is Kaden MacKenzie, who became a key contributor as the season went on. Owen Elliott, a junior, and Vance Johnson, a sophomore, also came up big for Waunakee, especially on the defensive end, and they’ll return in 2023-24.
Could a repeat as conference champs be in the cards for Waunakee?