Johnson helped Warriors have a big year
Devin Johnson, a senior, was one of three Waunakee players to receive All-Badger East Conference honorable mention recently. Johnson helped the Badger East champion Warriors go 21-5 overall and 14-0 in conference play in 2022-23.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

They had just suffered two blowout losses at Madison College’s 60Eight Tournament.

Sitting at 2-3, the Waunakee boys’ basketball team was at a crossroads in its 2022-23 season. The Warriors could have gone belly up. Instead, Waunakee turned it all around, going undefeated in Badger East play to win a conference championship.