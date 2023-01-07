Staying in front
Shea DuCharme (1) slides to stay in front of a SPASH player on defense in the Waunakee boys’ basketball team’s 62-57 win over Stevens Point on Saturday in the Fieldhouse at the 2023 #swingfam showcase.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

Time was on their side, and so was the lead.

After putting on a 3-point shooting clinic in the first half, the Waunakee boys’ basketball team staved off Stevens Point on Saturday 62-57 at the 2023 #swingfam showcase, as Devin Johnson led the way with 22 points.