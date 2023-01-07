Shea DuCharme (1) slides to stay in front of a SPASH player on defense in the Waunakee boys’ basketball team’s 62-57 win over Stevens Point on Saturday in the Fieldhouse at the 2023 #swingfam showcase.
After putting on a 3-point shooting clinic in the first half, the Waunakee boys’ basketball team staved off Stevens Point on Saturday 62-57 at the 2023 #swingfam showcase, as Devin Johnson led the way with 22 points.
Shooting the lights out, the Warriors built a 39-25 halftime lead.
“The first half shooting was good because our ball movement was good,” said Dana MacKenzie, head coach of Waunakee. “We lost that in the second half. When we’re playing together as a team, we’re really good. When we get outside of that, we struggle.”
Guard Shea DuCharme, who finished with 16 points, echoed those sentiments.
“We came out focused on moving the ball,” said DuCharme. “That’s what we talked about wanting to do. Then, I think we got a little overconfident. We have to learn how to put teams away, to step on the gas. It’s important that we learn that.”
Up 20-15 with about six minutes left in the first half, the Warriors started pulling away, as Eli Selk, Johnson and DuCharme knocked down three balls – mostly from the corner – to push Waunakee’s advantage to 39-21. SPASH scored the last four points before intermission.
Gradually, SPASH started reeling in the Warriors in the second half, getting the deficit under 10 points at the 12:07 mark on a basket inside by Grant Chandonais.
Keaton Frisch answered quickly, gliding through an opening in the Panther defense for a layup that made it an 11-point game.
SPASH wouldn’t go away. A 3-pointer by Arriel Council Jr. with 7:06 to go made it 53-46, and with 3:38 remaining, Chandonais scored on a driving layup to get it to 54-50. DuCharme followed suit, getting to the rim for a lay in. Waunakee went 6-for-9 from the free throw line down the stretch to clinch it, despite a 3-ball by Jerrin Suehs with 15 seconds to go.
Riding a five-game winning streak, the Warriors are now 7-3 on the season.
Waunakee 51, Beaver Dam 44
On Thursday, Jan. 5, the Warriors returned to Badger East Conference play after the holidays, as Johnson totaled a team-high 12 points and Frisch finished with 10.
DuCharme and Jake Bova had eight points apiece, while Kaden MacKenzie chipped in with seven.
With the victory, Waunakee improved to 4-0 in the Badger East, while Beaver Dam fell to 1-4.
DuCharme believes the Warriors haven’t played their best ball.
“I don’t think we’re peaking,” said DuCharme. “We’re getting better, but I don’t think we’ve reached our maximum potential. Our goal is not to be average. Just being average is not good enough.”