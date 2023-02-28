Coaches, players and managers pose for a photo after the Waunakee boys’ basketball team defeated Stoughton 73-61 on Friday in the Badger East Championship game. The victory gave Waunakee its 12th conference title in the last 19 years, as the Warriors went undefeated in league play for only the fourth time in the program’s history.
There was turmoil before the season. Then came a sluggish 2-3 start, as the Waunakee boys’ basketball team tried to integrate some new pieces.
The death of head coach Dana MacKenzie’s father – a big supporter of the program – midway through the season rocked the team.
Despite everything, the Warriors persevered, going on a run that saw them win 19 of their last 20 games. The crowning glory was a 73-61 win over Stoughton in the Badger East Championship game that gave Waunakee its 12th conference title in the last 19 years. This one was special, according to MacKenzie.
“Those kids overcame everything,” said MacKenzie. “I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
In the process, this year’s club became only the fourth in school history to go through the conference schedule undefeated, finishing 14-0 in league play. The Warriors head into the postseason with a head of steam, going 20-4 overall in the regular season. Winning the Badger East title was at the top of their to-do list for 2022-23.
“It means that 16 guys and six manager and all the coaches put in the time and learned how to believe in each other,” said MacKenzie.
Hosting the Vikings on Friday, Feb. 24, Waunakee used a late run in the first half to get a comfortable 38-25 lead.
“It was kind of up and down early on. Then, we built a lead toward the end of the first half,” said MacKenzie.
The focus defensively was holding Stoughton’s Ty Fernholz and Sawyer Schipper in check.
“They’ve got two guys where everything goes through them,” said MacKenzie. “The guys were dialed in on making the other guys beat us. They did a really good job on them.”
Fernholz, who entered the game averaging more than 20 points per game, was the center of Waunakee’s attention. MacKenzie said Owen Elliott and Vance Johnson switched off defending Fernholz and did a good job, with help defense from teammates like Keaton Frisch rotating over to get in his face.
Known as a deadly outside shooter, Fernholz went 0-for-9 from 3-point range for the game, shooting 6-for-17 from the floor overall to finish with 15 points, plus six rebounds and seven assists. Schipper led Stoughton with 19, as Jake Bova and Kaden MacKenzie took turns on him.
“They had a hard time running their stuff,” said Coach MacKenzie. “The guys also shared the ball, making it hard to guard us.”
Once again, the Warriors’ balance on offense showed, as four players scored in double figures. Bova paced Waunakee with 14 points, while Frisch and Devin Johnson finished with 12 apiece and Kaden MacKenzie chipped in with 11.
Next up for the Warriors is a regional opener at home Friday at 7 p.m. against Oconomowoc. The winner plays either West Allis Hale or Milwaukee Hamilton on Saturday at 7 p.m.