Badger East champs!

Coaches, players and managers pose for a photo after the Waunakee boys’ basketball team defeated Stoughton 73-61 on Friday in the Badger East Championship game. The victory gave Waunakee its 12th conference title in the last 19 years, as the Warriors went undefeated in league play for only the fourth time in the program’s history.

 Photo courtesy of Alex Jurkuta

There was turmoil before the season. Then came a sluggish 2-3 start, as the Waunakee boys’ basketball team tried to integrate some new pieces.

The death of head coach Dana MacKenzie’s father – a big supporter of the program – midway through the season rocked the team.