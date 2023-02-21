The battle on the boards went to Waunakee, and so did the game.
A rebounding advantage helped the Badger East Conference-leading Warriors defeat DeForest 69-53 on the Norskies’ floor on Friday, as Waunakee finished the regular season unbeaten in league play.
“Waunakee hurt us on the offensive glass tonight,” said Eric Stewart, head coach for DeForest. “We had a handful of great defensive possessions. We just couldn’t finish them with securing rebounds. That hurts in physical games like this.”
The Warriors are clicking in all phases of the game right now.
“We’ve told the guys that it’s fun watching film of how we’re playing right now, compared to the early season,” said Dana MacKenzie, head coach for Waunakee. “I don’t know if I’ve ever had a group grow up like this one. We’re playing well in a lot of different categories. We’re playing well, we’re playing hard, but what’s most impressive is how we’re playing together.”
It was a busy week for the Norskies, who just wrapped up a run of five games in nine days. They’ve dropped four straight to fall to 12-10 overall and 8-6 in conference games.
Against the Warriors, currently ranked No. 10 in the Wissports.net Division 1 Coaches Poll, DeForest made things challenging for Waunakee on the defensive end.
“We forced them to take some difficult shots tonight, we just didn’t finish things out,” said Mason Keyes, a guard for the Norskies. “In games like this the little things are important – they did more than us this time around.”
Keyes finished with 11 points and two steals, while Brody Hartig led the way for the Norskies with 17 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Alex Van Ooyen and James Hodge mirrored each other, as both chipped in with eight points and three rebounds. Jackson Accuardi hauled in eight boards.
“Offensively we had some good looks in the second half. We haven’t shot the ball well this week. When shots aren’t falling, and we don’t attack the paint or get post touches – it’s not a good recipe for us,” said Stewart.
Four players for Waunakee (19-4 overall, 14-0 in the Badger East) scored in double figures, as Eli Selk scored 14 points and Keaton Frisch and Owen Elliott had 11 points apiece and Devin Johnson finished with 10.
“They’re a confident bunch right now,” said MacKenzie.
Waunakee 53, Beaver Dam 50
The Golden Beavers (10-13 overall, 5-9 in the Badger East) gave the Warriors all they wanted and then some in the Waunakee Fieldhouse on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
“Their record might not show it, but they’re scrappy and they mix it up defensively and keep you off-balance,” said MacKenzie. “It was a good win for us. Not all of them are going to be pretty.”
Frisch paced the Warriors with 19 points, while Devin Johnson added 12 and Jake Bova had nine.