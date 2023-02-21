MacKenzie goes up and over
Buy Now

Waunakee’s Kaden MacKenzie goes up for a shot against DeForest’s Jackson Accuardi in the Warriors’ 69-53 win on the road over the rival Norskies on Friday, Feb. 17.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

The battle on the boards went to Waunakee, and so did the game.

A rebounding advantage helped the Badger East Conference-leading Warriors defeat DeForest 69-53 on the Norskies’ floor on Friday, as Waunakee finished the regular season unbeaten in league play.