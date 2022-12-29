Frisch tracks down a loose ball
Buy Now

Coming up with a loose ball, Waunakee’s Keaton Frisch (2) looks to get around a Kettle Moraine defender in the Warriors’ 52-47 win on Wednesday in the championship game of the Ab Nicholas Scholarship Foundation Holiday Hoops Classic.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

The trophy is staying home in Waunakee.

For the third straight time, the Warrior boys won the Ab Nicholas Scholarship Foundation Holiday Hoops Classic, edging Kettle Moraine 52-47 on Wednesday in the title game.