The trophy is staying home in Waunakee.
For the third straight time, the Warrior boys won the Ab Nicholas Scholarship Foundation Holiday Hoops Classic, edging Kettle Moraine 52-47 on Wednesday in the title game.
“The wins give us good momentum going into a four-day break before we start the grind all over again,” said Dana MacKenzie, Waunakee’s head coach.
The Warriors won the championship in 2019 and 2021, as well. The 2020 event was canceled because of COVID.
The Kettle Moraine victory was a feather in the Warriors’ cap.
“There were some really good teams in this tournament,” said MacKenzie. “I told the guys beforehand that this would be our best win of the season.”
Focused on defense, the Warriors put the clamps on Kettle Moraine.
“We had to play good defensively, and we played really, really good,” said MacKenzie. “We were dialed in on that end.”
MacKenzie said that Jake Bova led the way.
“When he plays that good and that hard, we can be tough,” said MacKenzie, who also said that Shea DuCharme had “his best game as a floor leader.”
Keaton Frisch also played well, as did Devin Johnson.
“He didn’t score, but he did all the little things,” said MacKenzie. So did the team’s three sophomores Eli Selk, Kaden MacKenzie and Vance Johnson. MacKenzie added that Owen Elliott was solid, too.
“He does so many things that are not noticed in the box score,” said Coach MacKenzie.
It was a close, hard-fought second half, with the lead changing hands. In the end, Waunakee pulled it out.
“We had to go up against a really competitive, really good team,” said MacKenzie. “The night before they had a crazy overtime comeback.”
Kettle Moraine slipped past Milwaukee Lutheran 78-77 in overtime on Tuesday to reach the championship game. Waunakee go there by downing Wauwatosa East 57-51 in the Warriors’ tourney opener.
Selk scorched Wauwatosa East for 18 points, while DuCharme added 15.
“We play ‘Tosa East every year,” said MacKenzie. “It’s two really good programs, where you throw the records out. It was really competitive, with two different styles. We didn’t play great, but that’s how ‘Tosa East does it. To our guys’ credit, they did what they had to do at the end.”
Riding a three-game winning streak, Waunakee is now 5-3 overall, with a game at Beaver Dam on Thursday, Jan. 5 next up on the schedule.
