Brud tees off
Waunakee’s Max Brud tees off on the first day of the WIAA Division State Boys Golf Tournament. An individual state qualifier last season, Brud has since graduated, as the Warriors look to replace his production in 2023.

 By Calahan Steed

Last year’s disappointment is fueling the Waunakee boys’ golf team’s motivation in 2023.

In 2022, the Warriors were one of the top teams in the state, but they fell short of making it to state.