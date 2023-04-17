Last year’s disappointment is fueling the Waunakee boys’ golf team’s motivation in 2023.
In 2022, the Warriors were one of the top teams in the state, but they fell short of making it to state.
“This team has a chip on their shoulder after the way the season ended in 2022,” said Betsy Zadra, now in her seventh year as head coach for Waunakee. “They felt they were one of the best teams in the state last year and had one bad round at the sectional and didn’t make it to state.”
Proof of their ability was apparent in wins that occurred at the Sheboygan North Invitational and the Erin Hills MACC Fund Invitational, two meets that were loaded with state powerhouse programs.
The Warriors finished 4-0 in Badger East Conference Mini Meets last year, while winning the Badger East Conference Tournament and the overall Badger East Conference championship.
Going into the 2023 season, Waunakee was looking to replace two letterwinners. However, four return, including Nos. 2 and 3 golfers KC Nickel and Brady Piazza. So do Nos. 5 starters Jake Mann. And Luke Wubbolding.
“This is KC and Brady’s third season on varsity (they are both juniors) and Jake and Luke’s second year on varsity (they are both seniors),” said Zadra.
With all that talent back, the Warriors have high hopes in 2023, as they look to make that trip to state they missed out on a year ago.
“I expect our team to have another successful season,” said Zadra. “Having four returning players with varsity experience should bode well for our team. Plus, we have some talented junior varsity players from last year and an incoming freshman who will be competing for a varsity spot. Our conference is loaded with talented teams, but I still expect us to compete for the Badger East Championship. Our team sets lofty goals each season and for us to reach these goals they need to put in the extra work.”
If the Warriors improve in one aspect of the game, they should do just fine.
“In golf, it’s all about the short game and if you want to compete with the best, you have to have a great work ethic,” said Zadra. “Players need to work on their putting and chipping drills and master the bunkers outside of our normal practice time for our team to reach those goals.”
Repeating as Badger East champions won’t be easy.
“I believe the Badger East will be a strong conference again this year,” said Zadra. “DeForest returns four freshmen varsity starters from last year’s team, and Milton will have another strong team. I believe the Badger East conference will be as strong if not stronger than last year.”
Individually, the golfers in Waunakee’s lineup are all chomping at the bit.
“KC Nickel had a very successful summer tournament circuit and won the prestigious Wisconsin Junior Masters tournament,” said Zadra. “Brady Piazza is ready to pick up where he left off his sophomore season. Brady had several personal bests last season, and I expect great things from him. Jake Mann had a breakthrough toward the end of last season and a couple of career rounds that helped us win several tournaments.”
A lot is expected from a newcomer to the Warriors.
“Peyton Albers is a freshman who has a lot of junior tournament experience and plays beyond his age,” said Zadra. “He had a strong, summer junior tournament schedule and has already fit right in with our team. Plus, you never know which of those JV players from last year will make the jump to varsity. Several of them worked hard on their golf games during the offseason so I wouldn’t be surprised to see them compete for a varsity spot.”
The Warriors appear to have the intangibles necessary for success.
“Mental fortitude, great work ethic, great team chemistry – this team has a tremendous work ethic,” said Zadra. “When the season ended last year, they just continued to play and work on their game.”
Waunakee is hoping all that offseason work pays off in a big way.