KC Nickel fired a 69 to lead the Waunakee boys’ golf team to a second-place finish at Monday’s Badger Big 8 Challenge, held at Bishop's Bay Country Club.
The Warriors totaled a score of 295, two shots back of Edgewood’s 293. Middleton and Milton finished with 315s to tie for third.
“That was a great team score for us led by KC Nickel’s 69,” said Betsy Zadra, head coach for Waunakee. “KC has really taken a step forward with his game. Today, his course management was spectacular as he worked his way around the course.”
Individually, Nickel was runner-up to Edgewood’s Alex Weiss, who carded a 66. Waunakee’s Peyton Albers was fourth, shooting a 72.
“For his first high school match, he certainly didn’t look like a freshman,” said Zadra.
Edgewood’s Finn Jaeger took third with a 72, while Milton’s Brett Wieland had a 74 to end up fifth.
Waunakee’s Jake Mann placed sixth with a 75, while teammates Brady Piazza (79) was 12th and Luke Wubbolding (86) tied for 17th.
“Jake Mann, a senior, really has been an impact player for us,” said Zadra. “He started coming into his own at the end of his junior year and worked really hard on his game since the season ended last year.”
Four Milton golfers finished in the top 20, as Deegan Riley finished in a three-way tie for seventh with a 76, while teammate Xander Wuetrich had a 77 to tie for 10th. Jace Gray (88) and Calvin Kenyon (91) ended up 19th and 20th, respectively.