Luke Wubbolding putt
Luke Wubbolding rolls a putt on a green at Wednesday’s Badger East Mini Meet at The Meadows of Sixmile Creek Golf Course for the Waunakee boys’ golf team. Wubbolding finished in a tie for 25th with a score of 101 with teammate Jake Mann.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

Waunakee’s KC Nickel finished two shots ahead of Monona Grove’s Sean Clark to win Wednesday’s Badger East Mini Meet at The Meadows of Sixmile Creek Golf Course.

Nickel shot a 76, while Clark finished with a 78, as the Warriors (351) took third as a team, with DeForest taking second compiling a 341.