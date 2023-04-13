Luke Wubbolding rolls a putt on a green at Wednesday’s Badger East Mini Meet at The Meadows of Sixmile Creek Golf Course for the Waunakee boys’ golf team. Wubbolding finished in a tie for 25th with a score of 101 with teammate Jake Mann.
Waunakee’s KC Nickel finished two shots ahead of Monona Grove’s Sean Clark to win Wednesday’s Badger East Mini Meet at The Meadows of Sixmile Creek Golf Course.
Nickel shot a 76, while Clark finished with a 78, as the Warriors (351) took third as a team, with DeForest taking second compiling a 341.
Kaden Zinkle tied for third to lead the Norskies, carding a 79, with teammate Lincoln Hottmann all knotted up with Monona Grove’s Isaiah Erb in seventh with an 84.
Ryan Hecht tied for ninth for Waunakee with Monona Grove’s Ty Turner, as both fired 86s on a windy day.
Peyton Albers was Waunakee’s third golfer, taking 12th with an 88. DeForest’s Dylan Bilderback finished one spot ahead of Albers, shooting an 87.
Other scores for the Warriors included 101s turned in by Luke Wubbolding and Jake Mann, who tied for 25th.
DeForest’s total was rounded out by Dawson Dregne, who tied for 17th by firing a 91.
Monona Grove took first in the team standings with a 337. Teams finishing behind DeForest and Waunakee included Milton (352), Fort Atkinson (354), Stoughton (391), Beaver Dam (416) and Watertown (451).