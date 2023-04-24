At a Badger East Conference Mini Meet on Tuesday, April 18, the Waunakee boys’ golf team finished second at the seven-team event, before encountering bad weather at Black Wolf Run.
The Warriors shot an impressive 302 at The Oaks Golf Course in Cottage Grove.
“KC Nickel mastered the course with a 2-under par 69 and took second place overall,” said Betsy Zadra, head coach for Waunakee. “Jake Mann took eighth place with a great round of 76, and Peyton Albers tied for ninth place with a nice round of 78. Ryan Hecht, playing in his first varsity match of the season, shot a steady 79 and finished tied for 11th place. In his first competitive match of the season, Drew Berres shot an 83 and finished tied for 20th place.”
By taking second, the Warriors now sit in a three-way tie with Milton and DeForest for the conference lead halfway through the conference mini-meet season.
On Wednesday and Thursday, Waunakee was slated to take part in the Sheboygan North Invitational. Rain delays forced Wednesday’s play to be canceled. So, the meet turned into a one-day event at the Irish Course on Thursday. Albers paced Waunakee with a solid 78, according to Zadra, while Nickel and Mann finished with 80s, Hecht had an 87 and Luke Wubbolding carded a 90.
Waunakee plays at the Edgewood Invitational on Monday at Blackhawk Country Club.