Teams from the Badger East Conference competed to see how they measured up against each other at the Lake Windsor Golf Course on Tuesday, May 9, and the Waunakee boys’ golf team took second.
“On Tuesday at Lake Windsor, Waunakee, DeForest, Milton and Fort Atkinson really battled as this was a pivotal match in advance of the Badger Conference Tournament,” said Betsy Zadra, head coach for Waunakee. “We played well shooting a 301 but couldn’t catch DeForest on their home course.”
The Warriors had a good day, though, at the Badger East Mini Meet.
“All our scoring players shot in the 60s and 70s,” said Zadra. “This was the third time this season we accomplished this. KC (Nickel) shot a stress-free two-under 69 and took third place. Jake Mann started slow with a 42 on the front nine but then turned the corner and fired a 34 on the back nine for a 76 – good for 11th place.”
Meanwhile, Peyton Albers finished with a 77 and Ryan Hecht carded a 79, as they placed 13th and 16th, respectively.
“We are in a good spot heading into the Badger East Conference tournament on Tuesday and control our destiny,” said Zadra. “Win the Badger Conference tournament, and we will be the Badger East Conference Champions.”
The Warriors ran into bad weather on Monday, May 8, competing at the Blackhawk Country Club in Madison.
“On Monday at Blackhawk we had a hard time conquering the rain,” said Zadra. “We were prepared for it – had our rain gear, towels, umbrellas – but it just took a toll on us mentally. It was a steady rain for most of the round, and we just had a hard time staying focused managing everything to keep the equipment dry. Nice rounds by KC and Peyton.”
Waunakee’s varsity boys took fifth in the Spartan Invite, shooting a 323 in a steady rain and tough scoring conditions. KC Nickel paced the Warriors with a 78, giving him another top 10 finish, as he finished ninth.
Peyton Albers shot a solid 79 to tie for 12th place, while Drew Berres shot an 81, Jake Mann had an 85 and Ryan Hecht fired a 93.
Junior varsity
On Monday, the Waunakee JV group of Austin DeAmicis, Caleb Meffert, Tyler Ripp, Quinn Miller and Charlie Lang tied for first with Baraboo in the JV Devils Head Scramble at Devils Head Golf Course. They battled through the rain and shot a 7-under par 65.
The JV boys faced Middleton in an 18-hole dual match at The Meadows of Sixmile Creek on Wednesday. Middleton defeated Waunakee 338-358, despite Luke Wubbolding leading the Warriors with an 84, including a back nine score of 39.
That same day, the JV team of Quinn Miller, Tyler Ripp, Henry Mueller, Charlie Lang and Jack Lutz finished third at the Lodi JV Invite at Lakeland Hills Golf Course. Quinn led the team with a nice round of 43 and tied for sixth place.