Two big meets, two chances to see how the Waunakee boys’ golf team measures up.
On Monday, April 24, the Warriors took second at the Edgewood Invitational, played at Blackhawk Country Club in Madison. A day later, Waunakee competed in the Morgan Stanley Championship at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, shooting an impressive 308 to finish fourth behind Middleton (294), Edgewood (299) and Madison Memorial (306).
“I’m really excited with how our team is playing right now,” said Betsy Zadra, head coach for Waunakee. “We played really well in both the Edgewood Invitational and the Morgan Stanley Championship. Both tournaments have several teams that will be in our regional and sectional so that gave us an early look at our competition.”
Edgewood Invitational
Zadra was especially happy with how the Warriors (312) played at the Edgewood Invite, as the Warriors tied Edgewood, considered one of the top teams in the state.
“That’s a difficult course with narrow, tree-lined fairways and tough greens,” said Zadra. “It requires good course management, and I thought we did a great job staying mentally focused throughout the round. It’s a tough course to do that for 18 holes.”
KC Nickel paced the Warriors with an even-par 72, as he took second among 111 golfers. Drew Berres carded an impressive 78, taking a birdie on his final hole to finish tied for 13th. Peyton Albers fired an 80 and tied for 21st, while Ryan Hecht had an 82 to tie for 29th. Jake Mann rounded out the team scoring with an 85.
Morgan Stanley Championship
Zadra said, “We played well at University Ridge at the Morgan Stanley Championship but just didn’t finish strong. We had a couple of holes that hurt us. The good news is all of the team scoring players shot in the 70s. That’s the second time this season we have accomplished that.”
Berres was Waunakee’s top golfer, shooting a solid 76.
“It’s been a true team effort these past two tournaments as we’ve had consistent golf from KC, Peyton, Jake, Ryan and Drew,” said Zadra. “I’ve seen a lot of improvement in our short game, and we have been able to get up and down from off the green and in the bunkers which is a game changer.”