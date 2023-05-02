Two big meets, two chances to see how the Waunakee boys’ golf team measures up.

On Monday, April 24, the Warriors took second at the Edgewood Invitational, played at Blackhawk Country Club in Madison. A day later, Waunakee competed in the Morgan Stanley Championship at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, shooting an impressive 308 to finish fourth behind Middleton (294), Edgewood (299) and Madison Memorial (306).