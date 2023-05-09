That’s one big step for the Waunakee boys’ golf team. There’s still more work to do, however.
The Warriors won Thursday’s Badger East Conference mini meet, held at Koshkonong Mounds Country Club, which is not an easy course to tame.
“Koshkonong Mounds is a very difficult course with narrow, tree lined fairways and extremely sloped greens,” said Betsy Zadra, head coach for the Warriors. “It definitely favors those who have played it before especially on some quirky holes … when you get on the tee you have no idea where the hole is. The guys did a great job of sticking to the game plan, stayed focus and didn’t let a bad shot or bad hole affect them.”
Waunakee fired a 302, as KC Nickel finished as medalist with a sparkling two-under par 69. His round included four birdies. Peyton Albers shot a 75 to tie for fifth place.
“He had three birdies and was looking at a one over par round until a flyer lie on his approach shot on his last hole flew his second shot OB and led to a triple bogey,” said Zadra. “It was a great round for Peyton, just an unfortunate break at the end.”
Two shots in back of Albers, Drew Berres carded a 77 and tied for seventh.
“He had his first career eagle on the par 5 15th hole,” said Zadra. “Ryan Hecht shot a steady 81, good for 15th place and helped secure his team’s 1st place finish. Jake Mann completed the team scoring with an 83 and tied for 20th place.”
The MACC Fund Invitational
Waunakee had two teams competing at Erin Hills.
“Saturday at Erin Hills was a special day,” said Zadra. “Our team raised $12,527 for the MACC Fund. I was really proud of how well our team played as scoring conditions weren’t the greatest. We took second place with some of the top teams and players in the state in the field. KC and Drew had stress-free 76s and made it look easy out there when the wind and cold were making it difficult to score. Some holes into the wind were requiring club selections of three extra clubs or more. All of the guys did a great job managing the changing conditions and grinding to the very end of the round.”
The team of Nickel, Mann, Albers and Berres, playing at Erin Hills, finished with a round of 308, playing in windy, cold conditions. Nickel and Berres had low rounds of 75, tying for ninth place in a 112-player field. Mann had a 78 to tie for 26th, while Albers shot a solid 80.
The other team of Ryan Hecht, Luke Wubbolding, AJ Ziegler and Ryan Bassett played at The Club at Lac La Belle, finishing with a 367. Hecht had an 83, while Ziegler finished with an 87, Wubbolding shot a 90 and Bassett had a 101.
Nickel, Hecht and Bassett all hit the green on the Par 3 Challenge to raise an additional $25 for the MACC Fund.
Holmen Viking Invitational
The Waunakee boys’ golf team ended up a tie for third at Wednesday’s Holmen Viking Invitational, held at The Club at Cedar Creek in Onalaska.
With a 331, the Warriors finished even with River Falls, as Madison Memorial topped the 18-team field with a 316.
KC Nickel placed fourth individually, firing a 78. Meanwhile, Jake Mann and Drew Berres tied with five others to finish 11th with 82s.
Freshman Peyton Albers tied for 42nd with an 89.