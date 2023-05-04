Boys golf: Warriors tie for third at Holmen Viking Invite Peter Lindblad Peter Lindblad Author email May 4, 2023 23 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Waunakee boys’ golf team ended up a tie for third at Wednesday’s Holmen Viking Invitational, held at The Club at Cedar Creek in Onalaska.With a 331, the Warriors finished even with River Falls, as Madison Memorial topped the 18-team field with a 316.KC Nickel placed fourth individually, firing a 78. Meanwhile, Jake Mann and Drew Berres tied with five others to finish 11th with 82s.Freshman Peyton Albers tied for 42nd with an 89. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Peter Lindblad Author email Follow Peter Lindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Waunakee man receives nine months jail OWI-3, with weapons charge dropped 'The Sound of Music' set for three performances in Waunakee May 4-6 Waunakee's Early Files With new director and move planned, Waunakee Neighborhood Connection launches capital campaign Waunakee business owner joins bank advisory board Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!