Just go ahead and burn the tape from the loss to Stevens Point.
The film from the Milwaukee Marquette and Eau Claire North games is much more fun to watch.
Playing at a tournament in Appleton, held at the Champion Center, the Waunakee boys’ hockey won two out of three games over Dec. 27-29, improving to 8-4 overall in the process. The Warriors got off to a rough start, losing 7-1 to SPASH.
“We obviously didn’t start well, and that score is reflective,” said Kevin Stormer, head coach of the Warriors. “But the way we adjusted and competed the other two games was pleasing. It’s tough to play three games in three days, but our kids did a great job of battling through and finishing 2-1 in a really good tournament field.”
The Panthers jumped on top early, pushing out to a 5-0 lead after two periods. SPASH outshot Waunakee 33-25, as David Emerich scored the Warriors’ lone goal in the third period off an assist from Tate Schmidt.
“Team wasn’t ready to play, and that falls on us as coaches and our leaders,” said Stormer. “With only 24 games, we can’t afford to not be ready to play against anybody, let alone a top 10 ranked team … and they played like it. We left way too many Panthers stand in front of our net and get point blank opportunities with nobody around. I think five out of seven of their goals were scored like that. It wasn’t an acceptable outcome, and we had to be better. The goal became getting out of there 2-1 and win the consolation side.”
In a 4-2 win over Eau Claire North the next day, Waunakee got two goals from Schmidt in the first period to go up 2-1, as Emerich assisted on both, with Calvin Behnke getting the helper on Schmidt’s second tally.
Eight seconds into the second period, Schmidt got his hat trick, as Emerich and Michael Gruetzmacher assisted, giving Waunakee a 3-1 advantage. North trimmed it to a one-goal deficit heading into the third period. It stayed that way until late in the contest, when Emerich lit the lamp with 2:39 remaining. Carter Allison and Jordan Bavery got the helpers.
Stormer said the team was “much more prepared and ready to play.” The star of the show against the Huskies was Waunakee’s goalie.
“Jaxon Birrenkott is the headline for this game,” said Stormer. “He made close to 50 saves, and some real highlight reel ones. It gives a team a lot of confidence when they see their goalie dialed in and have reassurance he will make a save when he needs to. It lets you play a little more loose in the sense you’re not gripping your stick so tight because you don’t want to make a mistake.”
Birrenkott actually made 45 saves in the win. Meanwhile, the Warriors excelled on special teams and were able to take advantage of their opportunities.
“Our power play had good puck movement and was able to capitalize on some chances,” said Stormer. “The second period was weird and just filled with penalties. There wasn’t much flow, and a lot of odd man situations … 4x3, 5x4, 5x3, etc. The third period was all about shutting the door and continuing to play with a lead. It’s not easy to play with a lead because you’re getting the other team’s best effort in the final push.”
Waunakee did what it had to do to close it out.
“We were mentally tough and disciplined to get pucks out of our end when we needed to, get pucks into their end and make them go 200 feet to score, and sacrifice the body to block shots,” said Stormer. “The opportunity to finish the weekend 2-1 and win the consolation side was there for us now.”
All that was standing in the Warriors’ way was Marquette, as Emerich scored a hat trick to lead Waunakee to a 4-1 victory.
“Another good start where our team was prepared,” said Stormer. “We emphasized committing to playing in our defensive end and doing the hard work there to create rushes and offense. Special teams were again good for us. That doesn’t always mean scoring a goal on the PP, either. We were having zone time in their end, moving the puck around and sharing it, and getting scoring chances.”
Marquette’s only goal came during an unusual stretch.
“There was a point late in the first period where Michael Gruetzmacher had a goal called back – one of those where the ref just didn’t see it go in,” said Stormer. “That’s when Marquette got their only goal, when we were celebrating what we (and everyone else) thought was a goal. Marquette didn’t hear a whistle and sent it down to our vacant net.”
The Warriors were able to regroup.
“It was a point in the game, going into the locker room after one, where we could have really unraveled, got frustrated, and played sloppy,” said Stormer. “We felt really good about our game despite that blemish and preached sticking with the game. Our defense was really sound, and Aaron Graves made the saves we needed to secure a nice 4-1 victory. David secured his hat trick goal into the Marquette empty net with 0.5 seconds left to put a little cherry on top of a good weekend overall.”