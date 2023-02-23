Schmidt racks up assists
Waunakee’s Tate Schmidt (3) skates through defenders from the DeForest boys’ hockey co-op in a game earlier this season. Schmidt had four assists in the Warriors’ postseason opener against Onalaska/La Crosse, helping Waunakee win 7-3. The Warriors’ season came to an end with a loss to Middleton.

The end came earlier than expected.

After experiencing a successful regular season that saw the Waunakee boys’ hockey team finish as Badger East co-champions, the Warriors ran into a buzzsaw in the postseason, where Middleton knocked them out in a 7-1 victory in the second round of the Division 1 playoffs.