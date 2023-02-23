The end came earlier than expected.
After experiencing a successful regular season that saw the Waunakee boys’ hockey team finish as Badger East co-champions, the Warriors ran into a buzzsaw in the postseason, where Middleton knocked them out in a 7-1 victory in the second round of the Division 1 playoffs.
Waunakee was hoping to avenge an early-season loss to the Cardinals.
“This is what we wanted – a chance to show them, and everyone else, that we had grown since the 10-1 game to start the year,” said Kevin Stormer, who wrapped his first season as Waunakee’s head coach. “We felt really good going in. Playing as the underdog, I thought we went in there with positive vibes and a good feeling about the game. We had a different game plan, and different guys in different spots in the lineup compared to game 1. I thought we came out with fire and jump, and even their coach said, ‘We thought we were in one.’”
Penalties were a problem for Waunakee. Middleton’s first three goals came on the power play.
“I thought five-on-five we played really well,” said Stormer. “We created chances off our forecheck, we limited their opportunities. We just couldn’t beat (Middleton goalie) Cam (Haynes).”
In net, Haynes made 28 saves, helping the Cardinals kill off a golden power-play opportunity for the Warriors early on.
“We had a great chance with a five-on-three in the first period we didn’t score on … lot of times that ends up being the difference,” said Stormer. “I thought we panicked a little and for the first time since really the start of the year our inexperience showed. They have a really good power play, and we coupled our problem of getting penalties with allowing goals and it was an uphill climb.”
There was a bright spot, as Waunakee’s David Emerich notched his 100th goal, as Nadler Noah and Tyler Knapp assisted.
“It was a tough way to end such a good year that surprised a lot of people,” said Stormer. “We try to take positives where we can, and so David getting his 100th career goal was something we could celebrate as a team.”
The game took place at Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton. The Cardinals were dispatched from the postseason by Edgewood.
Waunakee 7, Onalaska/La Crosse Hilltoppers
In the opening round of the playoffs, the Warriors outlasted the Hilltoppers, blowing open a close game with three third period goals.
“We had a good 10 days of prep for this game,” said Stormer. “We felt we utilized that time the best we could to prepare for a playoff push. We also felt we had an advantage with them having to drive two hours on a weeknight to play. So, we wanted to come out hard and attack.”
As things unfolded, Stormer had a feeling of déjà vu.
“I thought the game was really similar to the first time they came down,” said Stormer. “It was pretty even through two periods. I thought we controlled a majority of the play but weren’t getting enough pucks on net to reflect that on the scoreboard. We came out in the third period with tenacity and urgency. It was most likely the last home game at the Ice Pond this year, so we wanted to make sure we secured that win.”
Emerich skated circles around the Hilltoppers in the first period, lighting the lamp twice and assisting on a goal by Carter Allison that made it 3-1. Calvin Behnke and Jordan Bavery got the helpers on Emerich’s first goal, which came at the 5:23 mark. Tate Schmidt assisted on Emerich’s second.
Allison struck again 57 seconds into the second period, but it took the Hilltoppers five minutes to close to within 4-3. However, the Warriors erupted in the third period, with Behnke scoring on the power-play at the 4:05 mark, with Schmidt and Bavery assisting. About a minute and a half later, it was Jack Dull’s turn, as Schmidt and Sullivan Scadden set up Dull’s goal.
With about five minute to go, Emerich secured his hat trick, scoring on the power play off an assist from Allison. Schmidt totaled four assists for Waunakee.
“We were able to score a few times on the power play, and they took a five-minute major about halfway through the third,” said Stormer. “We were able to capitalize on that opportunity and kind of put the game away from there.”
Overall, it was quite a year for a Warrior team that entered the season with a lot of question marks, as well as a new coach.
“As I mentioned, I think we did surprise a lot of people,” said Stormer. “We lost a lot of guys last year, and I don’t think our guys get enough credit for stepping up and carrying the Warrior Hockey torch. 18-8 to finish, Badger East co-champions, and a top six seed in a very tough section is certainly a good season with so much inexperience coming in and playing roles for us this season. We are really looking forward to seeing this young group continue to develop and mature. I think it’s a talented, well-rounded group of guys that should have high expectations next season. It’s been a pleasure to coach this group and grow with them.”