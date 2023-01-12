Talk about a scoring binge.
In recent Badger East Conference road wins over Milton and Stoughton, the Waunakee boys’ hockey team exploded for a combined 26 goals, while holding the opposition to just two.
Talk about a scoring binge.
In recent Badger East Conference road wins over Milton and Stoughton, the Waunakee boys’ hockey team exploded for a combined 26 goals, while holding the opposition to just two.
“Yeah, both of these games were very similar,” said Kevin Stormer, head coach for the Warriors. “We didn’t want to get caught looking at their record and not preparing the same way we have been preparing since that SPASH game, which has been a lot better. These are conference games, so we need to make sure we get 2 points at the end of the night.”
The Warriors have won straight since the loss to SPASH on Dec. 27, including an 11-1 drubbing of Stoughton on Friday, Jan. 6, and a 13-1 pounding of Milton on Monday, Jan. 9.
“Our objective was to really focus on our structure and details.,” said Stormer. “If we played the right way – i.e. not stickhandling through 4 guys, sharing the puck, taking what your given sometimes, and moving our feet – we could get everyone involved and it would be a fun weekend.”
What a night it was for Charlie Kossen against the Vikings.
“Charlie Kossen had not only his first varsity goal, but his second….and his third! against Stoughton for his first varsity hat trick, so that was cool,” said Stormer. “Tate (Schmidt) had five points, and his line with David (Emerich)and Michael (Gruetzmacher) really shared the puck nice and made some really nice plays.
Schmidt finished with two goals and three assists, while Emerich had a goal and an assist, Keegan Jacobson tallied two goals and Reis Hermanson notched two helpers.
Gruetzmacher, Michael Cutrano and Logan Dargenio also had goals for Waunakee, and Cassius Eller had an assist, as the Warriors outshot Stoughton 63-6. Goalie Jaxon Birrenkott made five saves.
More firsts came Waunakee’s way in the win over Milton.
“Against Milton we had Noah Nadler and Max Rucker get their first varsity goals, Donovan Olday had a couple and Michael Gruetzmacher got his first varsity hat trick,” said Stormer. David (Emerich) had three points, but as you can see it was a lot of other guys getting involved this weekend, and finding the scoresheet.”
It was 7-1 after the first period.
Donovan Olday finished with three points, including a goal and two assists. Eller had two goals, while Jacobson dished out a pair of assists, Schmidt had two goals and Emerich finished with a goal and two assists. Others scoring goals for Waunakee included Tyler Knapp and Zach Blifernicht, while Jordan Bavery collected a pair of assists and Cutrano added a helper.
Aaron Graves played in net for Waunakee and finished with five saves. Joel Sallehag also had a save.
Waunakee is 12-4 overall and 8-0 in Badger East Conference play.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.