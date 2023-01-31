The Waunakee boys’ hockey is back to being a goal-scoring machine.
Scoring a combined 19 goals, the Warriors blitzed DeForest and Monona Grove recently, improving 10 16-6 overall and 11-1 in the Badger East Conference.
On Monday, Waunakee dismantled the Silver Eagles, as David Emerich peppered Monona Grove with five goals, plus two assists.
Jordan Bavery, Carter Allison, Brock Robbins and Max Rucker also lit the lamp for the Warriors, who outshot Monona Grove 51-21 and got three assists from Tate Schmidt. Reis Hermanson finished with two helpers, as did Rucker.
Jack Dull, Bavery and Calvin Behnke also notched assists for Waunakee.
Stout in net, goalie Jaxon Birrenkott saved all 21 shots he faced to get the shutout.
A six-goal outburst in the second period keyed a 10-1 win over the rival DeForest co-op on Thursday, Jan. 26. Waunakee had 68 shots, compared to 11 for the Norskies.
Emerich, Schmidt and Nadler Noah had two goals apiece for Waunakee, as Hermanson, Dull, Rucker and Logan Dargenio also had goals for the Warriors.
Schmidt finished with five points on the night, as he recorded three assists. Tyler Knapp and Bavery each had two assists, as Emerich, Dargenio and Donovan Olday had helpers.
Aaron Graves started in goal for Waunakee and saved 10 of 11 shots.
Carson Rufener had DeForest’s lone goal, as Jackson Rentmeister assisted. Miles Kuluver made 58 saves.