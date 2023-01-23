They missed a golden opportunity against the Golden Beavers.
With a lot on the line, the Waunakee boys’ hockey team (14-6 overall, 9-1 in Badger East Conference play) suffered a 5-3 defeat at the Ice Pond at the hands of Beaver Dam on Thursday, Jan. 19. The Warriors responded with a 5-1 win over Onalaska/La Crosse two days later at home.
“In the Beaver Dam game, we just didn’t have an attention to detail and urgency that we needed,” said Kevin Stormer, head coach for Waunakee. “It was disappointing because of the Youth Night aspect, and it was a chance to secure at worst a share for conference championship. You know, we controlled our own destiny as they say, and we let the opportunity slip away.”
After falling behind 1-0 in the first period against Beaver Dam, now tied atop the Badger East with Waunakee, the Warriors tied it up on an even-strength goal by David Emerich, as Tate Schmidt and Michael Gruetzmacher assisted. The two goals took place 15 seconds apart.
Three minutes after the Emerich tally, Beaver Dam wrestled back the lead on a goal by Evan Burchardt.
It was a back-and-forth second period, as Gruetzmacher knotted it 3:49 in. Burchardt put Beaver Dam back on top with his third goal of the game with 3:05 left in the period. On the power play late in the period, Emerich lit the lamp, with helpers from Jordan Bavery and Calvin Behnke.
However, Beaver Dam’s Boston Damon scored a power-play goal and a shorthanded goal in the third period to lift the Golden Beavers to victory.
“Give some credit to Beaver Dam,” said Stormer. “They didn’t have many guys on their bench … but they have a bunch of seniors that work really hard and can put pucks in your net if you give them chances like we did. They make you earn wins against them, and we didn’t earn it that night.”
The Warriors had five penalties in the third period, giving Beaver Dam all kinds of chances.
In net, Jaxon Birrenkott saved 22 of 27 shots on goal.
Back at home on Saturday, Jan. 21, the Warriors took on Onalaska/La Crosse in a non-conference battle and scored four third-period goals to break open a 1-1 game en route to a win. For the game, Waunakee outshot the Hilltoppers 49-31.
Onalaska/La Crosse took a lead in the first period, with Emerich evening things up in the second period on the power play, with Bavary and Schmidt assisting.
Four different Warriors scored in the third period, as Carter Allison, Gruetzmacher, Emerich and Rucker found the back of the net. Behnke assisted on two of the goals, as Emerich, Schmidt, Nadler Noah and Devin Hoffman also notched helpers in the third period.
“Onalaska was a chance, couple days later, to rebound against a sectional opponent,” said Stormer. “We’ve been playing against them, alternating home games, for more than a few years now, and they’re usually good, physical, fast-paced, competitive games. This was another one of those.”
Waunakee needed to stay patient.
“Really tight game through 2 1/3 periods,” said Stormer. “Both teams had some chances, there weren’t a ton of penalties being called, it had some nice flow, and goalies were making some nice saves. We felt good about where we were even though it was low scoring and tied through much of the game. If we kept playing the same way, the right way, and wearing them down, I thought we would start to get some results … and that’s what happened in the third.”
Birrenkott was solid in goal, finishing with 30 saves.