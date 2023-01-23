They missed a golden opportunity against the Golden Beavers.

With a lot on the line, the Waunakee boys’ hockey team (14-6 overall, 9-1 in Badger East Conference play) suffered a 5-3 defeat at the Ice Pond at the hands of Beaver Dam on Thursday, Jan. 19. The Warriors responded with a 5-1 win over Onalaska/La Crosse two days later at home.