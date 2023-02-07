Nobody’s been better in Badger East Conference boys’ hockey the last two years than Waunakee.
The Warriors have clinched at least a share of the 2022-23 conference title with Beaver DAm, after going 23-1 over that span in conference play, with a new league alignment coming next year, according to Kevin Stormer, head coach for Waunakee.
“At the start of the year, that’s our first goal … to win the conference and put another banner up at the rink,” said Stormer. “Really proud of this group of guys and continuing the legacy of teams past.”
The Warriors wrapped up the regular season by going 2-1 in the Groundhog Tournament at Cardinal Rink in Sun Prairie. It started with a big win over Monona Grove. Then, along came Madison Memorial (14-7-1 overall, 8-4 in Big Eight Conference play), who shut down the high-flying Warriors in a 3-1 win on Friday, Feb. 3.
“They’re a really sound defensive team,” said Stormer. “With this being the 23rd game of our regular season we want to create as much positive momentum going into playoffs as possible and getting into the Groundhog Tournament Championship game would be a step in that direction. We really had chances to win the game. We just couldn’t get the puck in the net. Memorial, like I said, is really good defensively. They don’t give you much in front of their net, they block shots, and get pucks out. They aren’t necessarily the most flashy team offensively, but if you give them chances they can score. We just gave them a couple too many chances and didn’t capitalize on ours. We went 1-for- 2 on penalty shots and didn’t generate much with our power play.”
The Spartans outshot the Warriors 32-16, as Tate Schmidt scored the lone goal for Waunakee on the power play. It was unassisted. In goal, Jaxon Birrenkott made 29 saves for the Warriors.
In the regular-season finale, Waunakee (17-7 overall, 11-1 in the Badger East) took on Kettle Moraine/Mukwonago/Oconomowoc (6-15 overall, 2-6 in the Classic Eight Conference), as the Warriors wanted to head into the postseason on a high note.
“It was a chance for us to go 2-1 in another tournament, and again create some positive momentum going into playoffs,” said Stormer. “Our power play was much better, not only generating chances but scoring on them too. We wanted to play a playoff type of game, on our side, and not worry so much about what KMMO was doing. I thought we did a nice job, as a team, playing the right way and whatever role a kid was asked to fill they did it the best they could. It was a really nice team win to end the regular season.”
Waunakee skated to a 2-0 lead in the first period, as Calvin Behnke and David Emerich both found the back of the net three minutes apart. Nadler Noah assisted on Behnke’s goal, with Schmidt getting the helper on Emerich’s tally. Behnke struck again 8:31 into the second period to make it 3-0, before KMMO got on the board.
Emerich put on a show in the third period, scoring three goals, as Schmidt assisted on two of them. One was a power-play goal. Max Rucker also had an assist on the first of Emerich’s third period goals.
With less than 1:30 to play, Emerich scored a shorthanded, empty-net goal. Schmidt finished with four assists. Birrenkott collected 32 saves.
A few Warriors received All-Groundhog Tournament honors, with Emerich making the first team. Schmidt and Behnke earned second-team honors. With the regular season done, Waunakee turns its attention to the postseason.
“We’re in playoff mode now,” said Stormer. “We earned a No. 6 seed in our tough Madison D1 section. It’s a tough road, but I believe this group can surprise some people. We’ve grown a lot since the beginning of the year, and we have a group of seniors that doesn’t want to go away quietly. We start our playoff journey next Tuesday night at the Ice Pond vs Onalaska. Can’t think of a better Valentine’s gift than some playoff hockey!”