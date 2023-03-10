Boys Hockey Boys hockey: Warriors receive All-Badger East postseason honors Peter Lindblad Peter Lindblad Author email Mar 10, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Three Waunakee boys’ hockey players recently received All-Badger East Conference First Team honors.Named to the first team were junior forwards Tate Schmidt and David Emerich and senior defenseman Jordan Bavery.Senior goalie Jaxon Birrenkott was selected to the Second Team, while senior forward Logan Dargenio received honorable mention.The Warriors were co-champions of the Badger East this past season. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Peter Lindblad Author email Follow Peter Lindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Psychotherapy Center of Waunakee: Evers' budget fails to fund student mental health treatment Waunakee educators help district residents experience Social Emotional Learning DeForest could be home to Wisconsin's first Buc-ee's travel center Vienna eyes large Buc-ee's travel plaza plan at its eastern edge Boys basketball: Late defensive plays help Warriors salvage 54-53 regional win Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!