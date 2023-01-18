The pressure is mounting. So far, the Waunakee boys’ hockey team is handling it well, with one recent exception.

“We have another big week this week,” said Kevin Stormer, head coach for the Warriors. “Everything from here out has to be played with playoff intensity. Lapses in work ethic and skating, like against Edgewood, can’t happen if we want to do anything at the end of the season here. We need to be better in big games, and that’s our mindset the next three weeks into playoffs.”