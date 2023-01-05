Another contender goes down.
Traveling to Monona Grove on Tuesday, Jan. 3, the Waunakee boys’ hockey team took down the Silver Eagles in a high-scoring affair, outlasting the home team 7-5.
Another contender goes down.
Traveling to Monona Grove on Tuesday, Jan. 3, the Waunakee boys’ hockey team took down the Silver Eagles in a high-scoring affair, outlasting the home team 7-5.
Prior to the game, Kevin Stormer, head coach of the Warriors, noted there was “a lot on the line.”
Stormer added, “They are looking like a contender for the conference this year. They’re well coached and have some guys that we need to be aware of. We can create a little separation in the standings and secure the No. 1 division position for the Badger Challenge and play the No. 1 team in the West.”
It was a wild first period, as the two teams combined for seven goals. Drew Larson put the Silver Eagles up 1-0 in the first three minutes, but David Emerich tied it up a minute and a half later, with Tate Schmidt assisting.
It took only 19 seconds for Schmidt to give Waunakee the lead, with Jack Dull getting the helper. However, Monona Grove scored two goals in a span of three and a half minutes to wrestle the lead back.
However, Emerich struck again at the 12:48 mark, with Jordan Bavary and Schmidt setting him up. Then, Carter Allison lit the lamp 35 seconds later to make it 4-3.
It took 7:07 for the first goal of the second period, as Emerich notched the hat trick off a feed from Schmidt. After Monona Grove trimmed the deficit to 5-4, Schmidt found the back of the net, with Michael Cutrano assisting.
A shorthanded goal by Monona Grove’s Wyatt Groth made it 6-5, but Gavin Cisewski got a shorthanded goal of his own with just over five minutes remaining to pad Waunakee’s advantage to two goals.
For the game, Schmidt finished with five points, while Dull had a pair of assists.
Jaxon Birrenkott had 23 saves to get the win, as Waunakee improved to 10-4 overall and 6-0 in the Badger East Conference. The Warriors sit atop the conference standings, holding a one-game lead over Beaver Dam.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.