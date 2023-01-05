Cisewski battles
Gavin Cisewski (26) chases down an opposing player in a game earlier this season. Cisewski’s shorthanded goal helped the Waunakee boys’ hockey team fend off Monona Grove on Tuesday in a key Badger East Conference win.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

Another contender goes down.

Traveling to Monona Grove on Tuesday, Jan. 3, the Waunakee boys’ hockey team took down the Silver Eagles in a high-scoring affair, outlasting the home team 7-5.