University School of Milwaukee tried, and so did Arrowhead.
Neither was able to upset the Waunakee boys’ lacrosse team – ranked No. 1 in the state – at the Badger Invitational, as the Warriors ran their record to 11-0.
Waunakee dismantled USM 25-2, as Alex Knapp erupted for six goals, while Carter Blackburn and Gunnar McFadden totaled five each. Jordan Bavery had a hat trick, with Tommy Raemisch adding two goals and four others getting a goal apiece.
Raemisch also dished out five assists, as Blackburn finished with three helpers and McFadden, Brandon Sawicki and Bavery notched two assists each.
Adrian Millin led the way in scooping up groundballs, finishing with nine. Bavery had six and Jake Duren, Nate Samson, Brandon Sawicki and Josh Truscott totaled three each, as Bavery also forced a team-high five turnovers. Sam Hogland had three forced turnovers, as Duren, Samson, Cole Savola and Raemisch totaled two each.
Arrowhead didn’t fare much better in an 14-1 loss to the Warriors.
Blackburn paced Waunakee with four goals, as both Brandon Sawicki and Raemisch finished with hat tricks. Knapp and McFadden had two goals apiece, as Raemisch, Blackburn and McFadden each had two assists.
Justin Sawicki and Savola both had an assist.
Meanwhile, goaltender Nate Olson saved 92% of shots on goal, as Hogland forced seven turnovers and Savola had six. Samson finished with four forced turnovers, as Bavery, Duren, Logan Ehle and Brandon Sawicki forced two turnovers each.
Hogland led Waunakee in ground balls with seven, with Duren and Bavery finishing with four apiece and Millin and Savola totaling three each. Knapp, Samson, Ehle and Brandon Sawicki picked up two groundballs each.
