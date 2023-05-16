Boys lacrosse: Warriors blow out Sun Prairie Peter Lindblad Peter Lindblad Author email May 16, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Traveling to Sun Prairie on Monday, the Waunakee boys’ lacrosse, now ranked No. 2 in the state, emerged with another blowout win, rolling to a 21-4 victory to improve to 14-0.Carter Blackburn torched Sun Prairie for seven goals, while Sam Hogland, Alex Knapp, Gunnar McFadden and Tommy Raemisch finished with two goals apiece.In all, 11 players scored goals, as six others collected one goal each.Four players, including Blackburn, McFadden, Brandon Sawicki and Ethan Evans, notched two assists apiece, as Raemisch and Wade Bryan had one each.Bryan and Adrian Milin scooped up a team-high six groundballs apiece, while Jordan Bavery forced six turnovers. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Peter Lindblad Author email Follow Peter Lindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Boys basketball: MacKenzie not renewed as head coach Waunakee native selected as Miss Wisconsin-USA As Octopi's plant more than tripled in size in Waunakee, demand outpaced expectations Area students explore careers at Madison Area Home Builders event Boys hockey: Drake named new head coach Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!