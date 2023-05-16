Traveling to Sun Prairie on Monday, the Waunakee boys’ lacrosse, now ranked No. 2 in the state, emerged with another blowout win, rolling to a 21-4 victory to improve to 14-0.

Carter Blackburn torched Sun Prairie for seven goals, while Sam Hogland, Alex Knapp, Gunnar McFadden and Tommy Raemisch finished with two goals apiece.