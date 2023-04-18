Waunakee continues to roll, as the Warriors edged Middleton on the road in a showdown of two of the best teams in the state and pounded Libertyville, Illinois.
Taking control of the Middleton match early on, Waunakee opened up with a 4-1 lead in the first period, but the Cardinals trimmed the deficit to 5-3 by halftime.
Outscoring Middleton 3-2 in the third period, the Warriors – ranked third in the state – held an 8-5 advantage going into the final stanza. They held on to knock off the No. 1 team in the state.
Gunnar McFadden dominated play, scoring a hat trick and dishing out three assists for Waunakee. Carter Blackburn finished with a pair of goals, while Brandon Sawicki, Ethan Evans and Tommy Raemisch also found the back of the net. Raemisch and Wade Bryan also notched assists for the Warriors, as goalie Nate Olsen had 11 saves.
Traveling to Illinois on Saturday, the Warriors crushed Libertyville behind seven goals and two assists from Blackburn and four goals and four assists from McFadden.
Brandon Sawicki had a goal and an assist, as did Justin Sawicki, while Raemisch and Taggart McKelvey also had goals. Evans, Adrian Millin and Isaac Margala doled out assists for Waunakee.
In net, Olsen and Isaac Schultz combined for eight saves.
Slated to host Sauk Prairie on Tuesday, April 18, Waunakee is 4-0 on the season, with home games against Neenah and Kettle Moraine scheduled for Saturday and Monday, respectively.