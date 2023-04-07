Swarming defense

A whole host of Warriors swarm a Kettle Moraine player in the Waunakee boys’ lacrosse team’s season-ending 7-6 overtime loss in the second round of the playoffs last season.

 Photo courtesy of Alex Jurkuta

The Big Badger Conference is no joke.

Four of the top 10 boys’ lacrosse teams in the state reside in the league, and the Waunakee Warriors will have their work cut out for them to win a Big Badger title in 2023.