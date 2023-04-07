Four of the top 10 boys’ lacrosse teams in the state reside in the league, and the Waunakee Warriors will have their work cut out for them to win a Big Badger title in 2023.
Team chemistry could take the Warriors far, however.
The key, according to Head Coach John Gengler, is “to get better every day, play together.”
Waunakee got the season started off right, as the Warriors went down to Rockford and blitzed the Razorbacks 23-0 on Thursday, April 6.
That final score is a testament to Waunakee’s “fast paced” style of play on offense, as Tommy Raemisch, Carter Blackburn, Alex Knapp, Charlie King, Brendan Sawicki and Gunnar McFadden spearhead a potent attack.
Gengler said that on defense, the Warriors expect to be “tough and disciplined,” as players like Nate Samson, Cole Savola, Sam Hogland, Jake Duren and Wade Bryan make for a formidable defensive unit.
With 15 letterwinners returning, hopes are high for the Warriors in 2023. They bring back eight starters on offense and seven on defense. They’ll be battling it out with teams like Middleton and Oregon for the conference crown.
Gengler said it will be important for the Warriors to play hard and play together. He said it’s a tight-knit group.
One interesting addition to this year’s club is Joel Sallenberg, an exchange student from Sweden who is playing lacrosse for the first time. Gengler said he’s been a great addition to the program.
Next up for the Warriors is a home match against West Bend on Saturday, with a showdown at Middleton looming on Thursday, April 13.