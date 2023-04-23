There’s a new No. 1 in the state Division 1 boys’ lacrosse rankings.

Waunakee has moved into the top spot after knocking off Middleton 9-7 in a battle of ranked teams on Thursday, April 13. The Warriors continued their dominant play this past week, blowing out Sauk Prairie 13-0 on Tuesday, April 18, before crushing No. 10 Neenah 18-1 on Saturday, April 22.