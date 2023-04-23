There’s a new No. 1 in the state Division 1 boys’ lacrosse rankings.
Waunakee has moved into the top spot after knocking off Middleton 9-7 in a battle of ranked teams on Thursday, April 13. The Warriors continued their dominant play this past week, blowing out Sauk Prairie 13-0 on Tuesday, April 18, before crushing No. 10 Neenah 18-1 on Saturday, April 22.
Now 6-0 on the season, Waunakee got four goals from Carter Blackburn and three from Gunnar McFadden in the win over Sauk Prairie, as Alex Knapp, Nate Samson, Brandon Sawicki, Taggart McKelvey, Cole Savola and Tommy Raemisch also found the back of the net.
McFadden and Sawicki had three assists apiece, while Blackburn had two helpers. Leading the way in ground balls was Wade Bryan with five, as Savola finished with four, Jake Duren and Adrian Millin had three each and six others scooped up two.
Samson forced five turnovers, as Duren and Savola had four forced turnovers apiece and Bryan and Jordan Bavary totaled three each.
Nate Olson saved every shot he faced to earn the shutout.
Against Neenah, McFadden busted loose for five goals, as Knapp, Justin Sawicki and Blackburn all had hat tricks. Others scoring goals for Waunakee included Travis Jenson, Brandon Sawicki and Wade Bryan.
Raemisch finished with three assists, while Brandon Sawicki had two and Blackburn, McFadden and Cole Savola each had one.
Bryan nabbed a team-high six ground balls, while Savola led the team in forced turnovers with 10.
Meanwile, Adrian Millin won 15 of 22 faceoffs.
On Monday, the Warriors are slated to host Kettle Moraine.