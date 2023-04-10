The offense has shifted into high gear for the Waunakee boys’ lacrosse team, as the Warriors poured in a combined 48 goals in wins over Rockford and West Bend.
Traveling to Rockford on Thursday, April 6, Waunakee rolled to a 24-0 shutout over the Razorbacks, as Gunnar McFadden totaled five goals and three Warriors – Wade Bryan, Charlie King and Justin Sawicki – had three goals apiece.
Alex Knapp, Brandon Sawicki and Taggert McKelvey each scored two goals, as Bryan, Carter Blackburn and Tommy Raemisch dished out three assists apiece and Knapp, McKelvey and Alex Mikkelson each had an assist.
Bryan also picked up eight groundballs, as Adrian Millin finished with a team-high nine and Raemisch and Ethan Evans scooped up three groundballs each. Jack Duren and Logan Ehle both forced two turnovers, as Millin went 13-for-19 on faceoffs.
Waunakee improved to 2-0 on the season on Saturday, as the Warriors crushed West Bend Rush 24-1 at home. Blackburn riddled the Rush goalie for seven goals, while McFadde and Raemisch had three goals apiece and Bryan, McKelvey, Ethan Evans and Justin Sawicki each finished with two goals.
McFadden and Brandon Sawicki both notched a pair of assists, as Millin and Wade Bryan collected 10 groundballs each. Nate Samson and Jordan Bavery had four and three groundballs, respectively.
Duren, McFadden, Samson, Cole Savola and Bavery each forced three turnovers, while Millin won 24 of 28 faceoffs.