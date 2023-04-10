On the run

Junior Brandon Sawicki tries to evade two West Bend Rush players in the Waunakee boys’ lacrosse team’s 24-1 win on Saturday at Warrior Stadium.

 Photo courtesy of Alex Jurkuta

The offense has shifted into high gear for the Waunakee boys’ lacrosse team, as the Warriors poured in a combined 48 goals in wins over Rockford and West Bend.

Traveling to Rockford on Thursday, April 6, Waunakee rolled to a 24-0 shutout over the Razorbacks, as Gunnar McFadden totaled five goals and three Warriors – Wade Bryan, Charlie King and Justin Sawicki – had three goals apiece.