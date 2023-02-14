Nolan Wallace and Brady Michaels are going to be busy at state.
The two Waunakee swimmers qualified for the WIAA Division 1 State Boys' Swimming and Diving Meet in two events individually, while also swimming legs for the 200 medley relay team.
Richard Lampe, head coach of the Warriors, said they emerged "from the state's powerhouse sectional," at Verona on Saturday, Feb. 11. Wallace is a senior and Michaels is a junior.
The 200 medley relay team comprised Michaels, Wallace, senior Nathan Tuschl and sophomore Paul Henninger placed ninth in a season-best 1:41.14 but still qualified. Micheals finished fourth in the 200 individual medley in a season-best 1:57.41 and fourth in the 100 backstroke with a season's best 53.04.
Wallace placed fifth in school record setting 21.77 in the 50 freestyle and sixth in the 100 breaststroke 59.22.
Connor Busse recorded personal-best times of 1:56.9 in the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke (59.0). Aaron Abendroth also recorded a best time in the 500 free of 5:29.84, while Henninger posted a personal-best time of 58.0 in the 100 butterfly.
Sam Busse ended his season with best times in the 50 (25.68) and 100 freestyle events (56.98).
"The rest of the sectional team were within tenths of seconds of their best times and can be proud of their consistency and competing in the toughest sectional in the state," said Lampe. "It's been a great year for this team and their hard work and effort has been rewarded. One more meet to go."