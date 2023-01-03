The Waunakee boys’ swim team made sure to go into the new year on a high note, as the Warriors took third at the 10-team Sauk Prairie Invitational on Dec. 27.
“The team was led by Nolan Wallace, who collected firsts in the 100 individual medley (meet record 53.65) and 100 breaststroke,” said Richard Lampe, the Warriors’ head coach. “Brady Micheals won the 200 IM 1:58.64 and was second in the 100 backstroke in 54.0. They were joined by Connor Busse and Paul Henniger to place second in the 200 medley with a season-best 1:42.68.”
Among the top eight finishers for Waunakee were Connor Busse (sixth, 200 freestyle 202.6 and 100 back 1:00.9), Paul Henniger (100 butterfly 100.2), Nathan Tuschl seventh, 100 butterfly, 1:02.5) and Aaron Abendroth (500 freestyle, 5:42.4).
Waunakee's 100 freestyle relay made up of Parker Andreson, Leo Peotter, Josh Thies and Sam Busse placed seventh. The 400 free relay made up of Michaels, Tuschl, Abbrendroth, Busse, Talon Ware, Sam Busse, Henniger and Wallace placed third in 3:18.2.
“There were numerous personal-best times again, and we had a very happy bus ride home,” said Lampe. “Our next meet at home Tuesday against Badger Conference rival Stoughton will be our toughest challenge to date.”
Lampe also mentioned the swimmers who had personal-best times at the Fort Atkinson meet on Dec. 20. They included Brady Michaels (200 IM and 500 freestyle), Nolan Wallace (50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke), Connor Busse 100 butterfly) , Paul Henninger (100 freestyle) and Waunakee’s 200 medley and 400 free relays.