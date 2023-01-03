The Waunakee boys’ swim team made sure to go into the new year on a high note, as the Warriors took third at the 10-team Sauk Prairie Invitational on Dec. 27.

“The team was led by Nolan Wallace, who collected firsts in the 100 individual medley (meet record 53.65) and 100 breaststroke,” said Richard Lampe, the Warriors’ head coach. “Brady Micheals won the 200 IM 1:58.64 and was second in the 100 backstroke in 54.0. They were joined by Connor Busse and Paul Henniger to place second in the 200 medley with a season-best 1:42.68.”