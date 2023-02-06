Make some room in the trophy case.
The Waunakee boys’ swim team are Badger East Conference champions.
Make some room in the trophy case.
The Waunakee boys’ swim team are Badger East Conference champions.
“The Warriors swimming team completed their goal of winning the conference championship on Saturday, which has not happened in recent memory,” said Richard Lampe, head coach of Waunakee.
The Warriors won six of 11 events taking the 200 medley and 400 free relays, while junior Brady Michaels won the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke and senior Nolan Wallace took home top honors in the 50 and 100 freestyle events, according to Lampe.
“The meet, however, was close with Waunakee winning 382 to Monona Grove's 370 and Stoughton's 347,” said Lampe. “Waunakee was down six pts to Monona Grove going into the final relay creating huge excitement. The Waunakee A (Michaels, Wallace, Nathan Tuschl, and Paul Henninger) and B ( Aaron Abendroth, Sam Busse, Johnathon Orlowski and Connor Busse) relays sealed the deal taking first and seventh beating Monona Grove's A and B relays in season-best times of 3:25.57 and 3:51.46, respectively. Along the way the individuals and the team collected no less than 20 personal-best swims.”
It took a group effort to secure the title.
“This really was a team win as contributions from everyone made it possible,” said Lampe. “Early in the week we had swimmers sick with the flu, a soccer injury left one swimmer on crutches and another could not compete. The team only has 16 swimmers so every individual and their swims would be critical. It did not look good, but the team kept its poise, its focus and swam for each other. A good example was senior Johnathon Orlowski swam an event he has never done just to garner points to help the team. I am proud of the effort, sacrifice and cohesion this team exhibits.”
Waunakee competes in sectional competition in Verona this week, as Warrior swimmers look to qualify for state.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.