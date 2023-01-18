It wasn’t easy, but the Waunakee boys’ swim team topped Monona Grove in a seesaw affair on Tuesday, Jan. 17, to remain unbeaten in dual meets this season.
Warrior Head Coach Rich Lampe called it “a hard-fought battle,” as Waunakee jumped out on top by winning the 200 medley relay on the strength of swims by Brady Michaels, Nolan Wallace, Paul Henninger and Nathan Tuschl, as the B relay group of Talon Ware, Leo Peotter, Josh Theis and Johnathan Orlowski took third.
The Silver Eagles responded by sweeping the top two spots in the 200 freestyle, but Connor Busse turned in a season-best time of 2:02.8, good enough for third. Aaron Abendroth swam a time of 2:0-4.8 to take fourth.
It was Waunakee’s turn to take the top two spots with the 200 individual medley, where Michaels and Henninger placed first and second.
“The 50 free was big for Waunakee as they swept the top three spots Wallace (first), Ware (second), and Orlowski (third),” said Lampe. “The two teams continued to trade blows late into meet. Monona Grove placed first and second in the 100 fly and 500 free.”
In the 100 butterfly, Warriors Henninger (third) and Ware (fourth) led the way, as Abendroth placed third and Michael Pelzer took fifth in the 500 freestyle.
“Tuschl ruled the 100 free and Peotter placed third with a season-best 58.6,” said Lampe. “Monona won the 200 free relay, and Waunakee took second and third. The first, second and fourth finishes in the 100 backstroke by Michaels, Connor Busse and Josh Theis gave the Warriors a comfortable lead going into the last two events. A first, fourth and fifth finish by Wallace, Peotter and Parker Andreson in the 100 breast all but secured the victory.”
In the 400 freestyle relay, the Waunakee A relay (Michaels, Tuschl, Henninger, and Wallace) took the honors and the B relay (Abendroth, Sam Busse, Orlowski and C. Busse) placed third to wrap up the win.
“We are in the toughest training part of the season and swimmers continue to improve while swimming tired,” said Lampe. “This was a big win for the team. Our next opponent is at home against Milton.”