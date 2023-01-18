Michaels makes waves

Waunakee’s Brady Michaels swims in a home dual against DeForest, won by the Warriors, who are unbeaten in dual meets this season.

 Photo courtesy of Alex Jurkuta

It wasn’t easy, but the Waunakee boys’ swim team topped Monona Grove in a seesaw affair on Tuesday, Jan. 17, to remain unbeaten in dual meets this season.

Warrior Head Coach Rich Lampe called it “a hard-fought battle,” as Waunakee jumped out on top by winning the 200 medley relay on the strength of swims by Brady Michaels, Nolan Wallace, Paul Henninger and Nathan Tuschl, as the B relay group of Talon Ware, Leo Peotter, Josh Theis and Johnathan Orlowski took third.