Taking nine of 11 events, the Waunakee boys’ swim team swamped rival DeForest in a dual meet 109-61 on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
“Dual winners for the warriors were junior phenom Brady Michaels taking the 200 individual medley in 2:00.6 and 100 butterfly in 54.4 and senior Nolan Wallace 200 freestyle in 1:54.0 and 100 breaststroke in 1:00.6,” said Richard Lampe, head coach for the Warriors.
Among the other winners for Waunakee were sophomores Paul Henninger (100 freestyle, 55.7) and Connor Busse (500 freestyle, 5:26.0 and 100 back 1:01.8). The 200 medley relay comprising Michaels, Busse, Henninger and Wallace and 400 freestyle relay group of Michaels, Busse, Nathan Tuschl and Wallace also turned in first place finishes.
Waunakee swept the top three spots in the 200 individual, with Henninger taking second and sophomore Aaron Abendroth finishing third, and in the 500 freestyle, Michael Pelzer placed second and senior Aaron Grieber was third.
Other notable finishers included: Tuschl (second, 200 free and 100 fly); Talon Ware (50 free, second and fifth 100 fly); and sophomores Josh Theis (100 backstroke, third) and Leo Peotter (third 100 breaststroke).
The team travels to the Fond du lac invitational on Saturday. which will feature the toughest competition since the early season Sun Prairie invite and will be a good mid-season test, according to Lampe.
Waunakee 93, Stoughton 77
Wallace set a new school record in the 100 freestyle, swimming a time of 48.19, to lead the Warriors to victory on Parents’ Night. Lampe said Wallace “also flirted with his previous school record performance in the 50 freestyle clocking a blistering 21.88 for a first-place finish.”
Busse, Michaels and Henninger joined with Wallace to win the 200 medley relay in 1:44.52 and the 400 freestyle relay in 3:34.91.
Other Waunakee winners included Brady Michaels (200 IM, 2:00.57 and 100 backstroke 54.99) and Aaron Abendroth, who had a personal best in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:37.94. .
“This meet was a team effort and every swim for points mattered,” said Lampe. “The 200 medley B relay of Ware, Abendroth, Tuschl and Sam Busse placed second edging Stoughton’s A relay to set the tone. The Warriors got contributions from senior Nathan Tuschl (200 free, third and best time 100 fly 1:01.0 for third), sophomore Connor Busse (third, 200IM, 2:19.0 and second, 100 breaststroke), senior Talon Ware (third, 50 freestyle, 25.86, fourth 100 backstroke, 1:13.4), Paul Henninger (second, 100 fly, season-best 59.6).”
Michael Peltzer had his best time swimming the 500 freestyle, finishing third in 6:31.4, as Leo Peotter did likewise in the 100 freesstyle, with a fifth-place finish in his best time of 59.76.
Other notable finishers included Sam Busse, who placed fifth in the 50 freestyle and 500 freestyle with his best times, as Josh Theis took third in the 100 backstroke.
“There were numerous best times and many first time swims in new events,” said Lampe. “I am impressed by this team’s dedication, work ethic and desire to improve. They will be a formidable foe in the conference in five weeks if we continue to get this kind of improvement and performance from the bottom to the top of the roster.”