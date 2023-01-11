Taking nine of 11 events, the Waunakee boys’ swim team swamped rival DeForest in a dual meet 109-61 on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

“Dual winners for the warriors were junior phenom Brady Michaels taking the 200 individual medley in 2:00.6 and 100 butterfly in 54.4 and senior Nolan Wallace 200 freestyle in 1:54.0 and 100 breaststroke in 1:00.6,” said Richard Lampe, head coach for the Warriors.