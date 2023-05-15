The score didn’t tell the whole story.
Even though the Waunakee boys’ tennis team dropped a 6-1 non-conference dual meet recently to Badger, the Warriors thought they measured up well against the Badgers.
The score didn’t tell the whole story.
Even though the Waunakee boys’ tennis team dropped a 6-1 non-conference dual meet recently to Badger, the Warriors thought they measured up well against the Badgers.
“This was what I needed to see right before the conference tournament, which is in about a week,” said Chris Nuenthel, head coach for Waunakee. “The scoreboard says we lost to Badger 1-6, and I see it as we could have won 5-2 or even 6-1. There were so many close matches and the thing that sticks out to me is we were 0-4 in tiebreakers. In our matches we made so many good adjustments to keep up with Badger, but in tiebreakers situations we need to be better.”
The Warriors’ lone win came at No. 2 doubles, where Aiden Schmalz and Xander Priest defeated Jonny Klug and Christian Polkow 6-3, 6-2.
Waunakee’s Owen Manley and Copeland Leitz dropped tough three-setters at Nos. 3 and 4 singles, respectively. Manley fell to Lars Matson 6-2, 1-6, 10-7, while Leitz lost 5-7, 6-1, 10-7.
Another three-set thriller occurred at No. 3 doubles, as Waunakee’s Charlie and Louis Zimbric battled Oliver Nafziger and Will Spende to a 4-6, 6-3, 11-9 decision.
On Tuesday, Dec. 9, Waunakee rolled to a 7-0 victory over Fort Atkinson, as Levi Christian, Noah Sell, Manley and Leitz all won in straight sets in singles play, losing only nine games between them.
Sell had to fend off Cameron Bethard to win 6-3, 6-3.
“We played very well as a team with doubles giving up a total of three games, and singles doing about the same,” said Nuenthel. “Noah at 2 singles had the toughest match, but he locked in at the end of both first and second set when he needed to.”
George Zimbric and Jaxon Wipperfurth earned a 6-1, 6-0 victory at No. 1 doubles, while Schmalz and Priest won 6-0, 6-2 and Charlie and Louis Zimbric blanked Brent Livieri and Conner Tamblyn 6-0, 6-0.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.