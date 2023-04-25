Waunakee’s doubles teams just keep rolling along.
So far in 2023, they are leading the way for the Warriors’ boys’ tennis team, as they work their way through conference schedule.
All three of them won in straight sets to lead Waunakee to a 6-1 win at Beaver Dam on Tuesday, April 18. Most of the singles’ lineup took care of business, too.
At No. 1 doubles, George Zimbric and Jaxon Wipperfurth defeated Quentin Schroeder 6-0, 7-6 (3), with Aiden Schmalz and Xander Priest cruising to a 6-0, 6-0 victory at No. 2 doubles and Charlie and Louis Zimbric winning 6-4, 6-0 at No. 3 doubles.
Levi Christian also won handily at No. 1 singles 6-1, 6-0, while Owen Manley outlasted Myles Nampel 7-6 (4), 2-6, 11- at No. 3 singles and Copeland Leitz scored a 6-2, 6-2 decision at No.4 singles.
About Manley, head coach Chris Nuenthel said, “He had to win two tiebreakers to take the match.”
Meanwhile, Noah Sell had a chance to make it a clean sweep for Waunakee, but Beaver Dam’s Colin Fister rallied for a 6-3, 6-3 win at No. 2 singles.
“Noah was up 3-0 in the first set and his opponent made a few adjustments to turn that set around and then the second set was just a battle Colin won,” said Nuenthel. “Noah is learning, and he will be better learning from that match.”
Thursday’s home match with Stoughton was postponed because of bad weather and rescheduled for May 1.
Waunakee then took part in the Spartan Invitational on Friday, going 1-2. The Warriors opened with a 5-2 win over Wauwatosa West, as all three doubles teams won in straight sets and Christian battled for a 6-4, 4-6, 10-7 victory at No. 1 singles.
“Fridays' matches were cold and windy,” said Nuenthel. “Our first match vs Tosa West all the doubles played very well and Levi got a big win at 1 singles winning 10-7 in the 3rd set. Owen also got a win adding another tie-breaker win to his resume. He's getting a lot of good practice at those which I hope comes in handy near the end of the season.”
Manley won 6-1, 7-6 (5), while Sell dropped a tough three-setter 6-2, 4-6, 10-6 and Copeland Leitz lost 6-2, 7-5.
“Noah and Copeland had tough matches that both went to Tosa West, but they played great,” said Nuenthel. “Both had big second adjustments to keep them in the match.”
Next up was Madison Memorial, as the Warriors lost 6-1, with Leitz earning a 7-5, 7-6 (4) at No. 4 singles.
“Copeland got a nice win at 4 singles which was great to see after the match vs Tosa West,” said Nuenthel. “All the doubles played well against some good doubles players from Memorial. I think our boys will be looking for rematching when we get to sub-sectionals. Levi, Noah and Owen all had touch matches in singles, and we are using those to build off of to get better.”
The Warriors had a tougher time with Verona in a 7-0 defeat.
“Our third match wasn’t our best, and the weather might have been a factor in that because we played Verona way closer the first time when it was 80 degrees out the week before,” said Nuenthel. “The best match was Levi at 1 singles as he was moving Ryder (Broadbridge) all over the court and making him earn his points, which was something he didn't do the first meeting. I feel like Levi is getting better each match he's playing.”
Christian eventually bowed to Broadridge, falling 6-1, 6-1.