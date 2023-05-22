Oregon was a roadblock for the Waunakee boys’ tennis team.
In a dual meet, on Monday, May 15, the Warriors lost 6-1, setting the stage for a second-place finish at the Badger Conference meet on Saturday, May 19, at Nielsen Tennis Stadium. Oregon came out on top.
“Oregon is a good team, and it was good to see them right before the conference tournament,” said Chris Nuenthel, head coach for Waunakee. “We played well and made adjustments when we needed to, but we just lost too many third-set tie-breakers that decide matches. The final standings at conference were they beat us by one point overall.”
Oregon’s 39 was just enough to give the Panthers the conference meet, as Waunakee totaled 38. Rounding out the top six at the 15-team meet were Edgewood (28), Monona Grove (26), Milton (18) and Monroe (14).
At the dual meet, Oregon won three singles matches in straight sets, as Noah Sell took Nicholas Schaefer to three sets in a 6-4, 5-7, 10-6 loss at No. 2 singles. All three doubles matches went to three sets, as Charlie and Louis Zimbric scored Waunakee’s lone win at No. 3 doubles with a 6-3, 3-6, 12-10 victory.
“We lost 1-6 but with all the 3rd set tie-breakers we could have won 4-3,” said Nuenthel.
On Friday, at the conference meet, Levi Christian defeated Beaver Dam’s Colin Fister and DeForest’s Owen Horton in straight sets at No. 1 singles, as Waunakee’s Nos. 3 and 4 singles players Owen Manley and Copeland Leitz won both of their matches in straight sets.
The Warriors No. 1 doubles tandem of George Zimbric and Jaxon Wipperfurth dropped only four games total on Friday to win both their matches, while Aiden Schmalz and Xander Priest won in straight sets over Fort Atkinson/Cambridge’s Langdon Eske and Jake Erstad (6-2, 6-1) before surviving a 6-1, 4-6, 14-12 three-setter against Beaver Dam’s Riley Doyle and Alex Wittnebel.
At No. 3 doubles, Charlie and Louis Zimbric received a bye as the No. 1 seed and defeated Monroe’s Trey Wyss and Brandon Bassett 6-1, 6-2.
After Saturday’s action, Waunakee won conference championships at Nos. 1 and 3 doubles, as both teams did not drop a set.
“Levi at 1 singles played super tough and took the 1 seed three sets, and then lost to a very good player from Portage in three sets,” said Nuenthel. “Owen at 3 singles took out the 1 seed but lost in the finals to Watertown in a close third-set tiebreaker. Copeland at 4 singles lost a tough one the first match versus the 2 seed but then lost a close third set tie-breaker for third place. Two doubles lost to the champions the first match on Saturday, and then lost a close match for third place.”
George Zimbric and Wipperfurth emerged as conference champions at No. 1 doubles, winning in straight sets, while Charlie and Louis Zimbric won in straight sets at No. 3 doubles in both their matches.
Manley’s 3-6, 6-2, 10-7 win at No. 3 singles over Oregon’s Samuel Halverson was a big highlight for Waunakee, but in the finals, he fell to Watertown’s James Walker 6-7 (8), 6-0, 10-3.
Waunakee was slated to play at sub-sectionals on Monday at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.
Waunakee is a young team with freshmen up and down the lineup. Losing to Monona Grove 4-3 hurt the Warriors’ chances at a conference title.
“Since then we got comfortable in our play and got more confidence in the younger players, which is a huge factor of why we almost won the entire conference tournament (losing by one point),” said Nuenthel.